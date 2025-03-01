GTA 5 Enhanced price on PC: Everything known so far

GTA 5 Enhanced will arrive on PC in the next few days, introducing some exclusive features from the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports to the platform. Although Rockstar Games released the title on PC all the way back in April 2015, the new additions have the potential to make it fresh to an extent, and players seem excited for them.

Needless to say, some might be wonder about how much this edition will cost. So, in this article, we will take a look at everything known so far about Grand Theft Auto Enhanced's price on PC.

Note - Some aspects of this article are speculative and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Everything known so far about GTA 5 Enhanced price on PC

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced will release officially on PC on March 4, 2025. As mentioned, it will add features from the title's Current-Gen console port to this platform, such as HSW Performance upgrades, ambient animals, Career Builder, and Career Progress, to name a few.

As for its price, Rockstar Games has only revealed so far that current owners of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC will get GTA 5 Enhanced as a FREE upgrade.

Current owners of the title on PC can upgrade to the Enhanced edition for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

In fact, those who own a copy of the title on Steam or the Rockstar Games launcher can already pre-load GTA 5 Enhanced on those platforms to be ready for its launch on March 4, 2025.

The current version of the game is now referred to as Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy. Rockstar's recent Newswire post mentioned first-time purchasers will have access to both Legacy and Enhanced versions. For those wondering, the current version costs $29.99 on Rockstar's official store.

Grand Theft Auto 5 regular version price on Rockstar's official store (Image via Rockstar Games)

The PS4 version of GTA 5 costs $29.99 as well. However, its PS5 version (with all those extra features) costs $39.99 on the official PlayStation store. The following image shows these versions' costs with a temporary sale going on, but their base prices are visible too (struck off).

Pricing difference between Grand Theft Auto 5's PS4 (left) and PS5 (right) versions (Images via PlayStation)

So, there might be a similar difference in pricing between GTA 5 Legacy and Enhanced, but that remains to be seen. Readers should note that this is just speculation, and no official price for the Enhanced edition has been revealed as of this writing.

