How to pre-load GTA Online Enhanced Update 2025 on PC before it releases?

The GTA Online Enhanced Update 2025 is one of the most anticipated things in Grand Theft Auto's PC community at the moment. This update will bring exclusive features of the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles to PC, and will be free for all current owners of the game. The update will release officially on March 4, 2025, but Rockstar Games has already made it available for pre-loading. However, there seems to be a catch.

While Grand Theft Auto 5 can be purchased on PC from digital stores like Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher, only those who have bought it on Rockstar Games Launcher will currently be able to pre-load the upcoming update. If you are one of them and require assistance, here is how to pre-load GTA Online Enhanced Update 2025 on PC.

Step-by-step guide to pre-load GTA Online Enhanced Update 2025 on PC before it releases

As mentioned earlier, only those who purchased Grand Theft Auto 5 on Rockstar Games Launcher can pre-load the Enhanced Update as of this writing, that is February 27, 2025.

Follow these instructions to pre-load the GTA Online Enhanced Update 2025 on PC:

Step 1 - Open Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

- Open Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. Step 2 - Look for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced in the launcher's My library section and click on it.

- Look for in the launcher's section and click on it. Step 3 - Click on the PRE-LOAD button visible under Grand Theft Auto 5's logo.

- Click on the button visible under Grand Theft Auto 5's logo. Step 4 - Select the location where you want to pre-load the Enhanced Update 2025.

- Select the location where you want to pre-load the Enhanced Update 2025. Step 5 - Click on Install.

This should start the pre-loading process, with the "PRE-LOAD" button now being replaced with the "DOWNLOADING" button.

The GTA Online Enhanced Update 2025 pre-load size is about 91.53 GB. However, the duration of time it will take for the file to be downloaded depends on your internet connection speed.

Features like HSW Performance Upgrades will be added to the game's PC version with the update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The update cannot be pre-loaded on Steam and Epic Games just yet. Nevertheless, here's how you might be able to download it when it becomes available:

1) Steam:

Step 1 - Open the Steam app on PC

- Open the Steam app on PC Step 2 - Go to Library and right click on Grand Theft Auto V

- Go to and right click on Step 3 - Click on Properties

- Click on Step 4 - Go to Installed Files

- Go to Step 5 - Select Verify integrity of game files

2) Epic Games:

Step 1 - Open Epic Games Launcher

- Open Epic Games Launcher Step 2 - Go to Library and right click on the three dots under Grand Theft Auto V

- Go to Library and right click on the three dots under Step 3 - Click on Manage

- Click on Step 4 - Enable Auto Update

This section will be updated once the GTA Online Enhanced Update 2025 officially becomes available to pre-load/download on Steam and Epic Games Launcher.

