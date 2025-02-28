GTA 5 Enhanced, as of this writing, is yet to release officially on PC. However, Rockstar Games, the title's developer, has already made it available to pre-load on certain video game launchers, such as Steam, as well as its very own Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-loading the Enhanced version is very straightforward, and most importantly, free for certain players.

The download size is big, varying slightly between the two launchers. In fact, it is a tad smaller on Steam than on the Rockstar Games Launcher. For those interested, here is how to get free GTA 5 Enhanced on Steam.

Get GTA 5 Enhanced on Steam for free

If you currently own Grand Theft Auto 5 on Steam, then you will get Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced for free on the platform.

In fact, while the Enhanced edition's official release date is March 4, 2025, it can be pre-loaded on the platform right now. This option was initially made available only on the Rockstar Games Launcher, but GTA 5 Enhanced edition is now available for pre-load on Steam too.

Here's a step-by-step guide for those who currently own Grand Theft Auto 5 on Steam and want to pre-load the Enhanced edition for free:

Step 1 - Open Steam on PC and login with the account that owns Grand Theft Auto 5

- Open Steam on PC and login with the account that owns Grand Theft Auto 5 Step 2 - Navigate to Library

- Navigate to Step 3 - There should be a new option here named Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced; click on it

- There should be a new option here named click on it Step 4 - Click on the button labelled PRELOAD

- Click on the button labelled Step 5 - Select your preferred installation location for the Enhanced edition

- Select your preferred installation location for the Enhanced edition Step 6 - Click on Install

- Click on Step 7 - Click on Accept to begin the download

The GTA 5 Enhanced pre-load size (download) is around 89 GB on Steam, and about 91 GB on the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Promotional image for the GTA 5 Enhanced edition on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Those who do not want to pre-load it at the moment should note that they will still be able to get the Enhanced Edition for free when it releases in a few days from now on March 4, 2025, provided they currently own a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 on these platforms.

Those wondering exactly what is GTA 5 Enhanced edition should note that this version is bringing exclusive features from the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports to PC. Many of these features are related to the title's popular multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online.

Players will be able to migrate their story mode save file, as well as online progress from the older version (now known as Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy) to the Enhanced edition, and continue with all the new features in it.

