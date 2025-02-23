Big GTA 5 Online update for PC's early patch notes revealed

Rockstar Games is set to release a big GTA 5 Online update for PC players that will add tons of new things. According to the developers, the PC version will receive features that are currently exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PS5. PC gamers can expect features like HSW vehicles, ray-tracing lighting, and more, to be added for free.

Ad

As the GTA 5 Online update is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2025, this article shares everything officially revealed about it so far.

GTA 5 Online update on PC: All Expanded & Enhanced features to be added

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On February 20, 2025, Rockstar Games published a newswire post where they not only announced the big GTA 5 Online update for PC but also revealed some features that players can expect from it.

Here’s a brief list of new features that will be added to the PC version on March 4, 2025:

Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades

HSW vehicles

Ambient Animals

Wildlife Photography Challenge

GTA+ membership

Career Progress

A new Landing Page

Career Builder for newer players

The Vinewood Club

The Vinewood Club Garage

Pfister Astron Custom

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Karin S95

Imponte Arbiter GT

Coil Cyclone II

Ad

The upcoming GTA 5 Online update will also add proactive voice chat moderation and kernel-based anti-cheat protections to the PC version. Moreover, several technical improvements will also be implemented with the patch, including:

Ray tracing features such as global illumination and ambient occlusion

Ray-traced shadows and reflections

Support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR1, and FSR3

Faster loading times via SSD and DirectStorage on supported configurations and devices

Enhanced support for higher aspect ratios, higher framerates, and higher resolutions

Support for PS5’s DualSense controller with adaptive triggers

Enhanced audio support for Dolby Atmos and improved fidelity of music, speech, and cinematics

Ad

A promotional picture of the upcoming update on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players should note that the big GTA 5 Online update on PC will need to meet certain system requirements to run. However, those who can't upgrade will still be able to play the current PC version, now called the Legacy edition.

Ad

The patch will allow PC gamers to enjoy all the latest content currently exclusive to current-gen consoles, including weapons like the El Strickler Military Rifle.

Furthermore, the developers have announced new content to be released for the popular multiplayer title next month involving Oscar Guzman. Rockstar insider suggests that the DLC could drop on March 4, 2025.

Also Check: Rockstar will continue to support GTA V legacy edition post-PC update

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback