5 reasons to own a Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online in 2025

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus debuted in GTA Online in early 2022. It is exclusively available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the sandbox multiplayer and can be purchased for $4,500,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry. Needless to say, this makes it a very expensive vehicle, one that many players may only be able to afford after breaking the bank.

That said, is it worth getting? The answer to that question is yes, and there are some good reasons for that. In this article, we will take a look at five reasons to own a Pegassi Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online in 2025.

Here are 5 reasons why you might want to own a Pegassi Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online in 2025

1) It comes with a mounted Minigun

The car's mounted Minigun in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most weaponized vehicles in GTA Online either come with front-facing machine guns that have low stopping power or need to be customized with a weapon attachment. Meanwhile, the Weaponized Ignus comes with a highly destructive minigun mounted on its roof, which can blow up unarmored cars within seconds.

The weapon can be controlled by the driver and is positioned at a height that helps with aiming. The only downside is that the Minigun cannot rotate, but targets in its range can be destroyed very easily.

2) Bullet-resistant windows

Bullet-resistant windows are helpful against attacks from other players and NPCs (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Pegassi Weaponized Ignus also comes equipped with bullet-resistant windows. This protects its passengers from incoming fire since most weapons take a lot of bullets to break through. Moreover, the car has no rear window and is completely armored from the back.

Such defensive measures are a must in public sessions, especially when griefers are involved. It is also helpful against NPCs in missions like the recently introduced Agents of Sabotage FIB Files.

3) Can be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer

GTA Online griefers often use the Oppressor MK II's Homing Missiles to target players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Missile Lock-On Jammer is a vehicular upgrade that prevents missiles from locking onto the car. This is yet another tool that should keep you safe against griefers in public sessions.

The Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade used to be available only for a select few vehicles. However, Rockstar added several more cars to the compatible list after the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update.

4) Great top speed and HSW compatibility

This Ignus variant is compatible is Hao's Special Works (HSW) upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Post complete customization, the Weaponized Ignus should be able to hit a top speed of 124.75 mph. It should be noted that this is also achievable with the standard Pegassi Ignus once it is completely upgraded.

However, what makes the weaponized variant better is its compatibility with HSW Performance upgrades. When installed, the car gets a significant boost in acceleration and can hit a much improved top speed of 146.25 mph. These statistics are from performance tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber — Broughy1322.

5) Great looks

Apart from its utility, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus also features a striking design. The car boasts a sharp, ultra-modern look that seems to be based on the real-world Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

A good amount of visual modifications are also available to tweak its design as per the owner's liking. In short, the Weaponized Ignus can be a very stylish addition to your GTA Online car collection.

