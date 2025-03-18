5 best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online after the Oscar Guzman update

Players often look for the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, and there’s a good reason for this. The virtual world of Los Santos is mostly filled with chaos and difficult situations that require players to own weapons to survive. Even some of the in-game missions require gamers to pack a punch in order to complete them. Moreover, you will definitely need a weaponized vehicle with griefers in the same lobby.

Rockstar released the Oscar Guzman update earlier this month, which introduced new vehicles to the game.

This article shares the five best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online that players should look out for in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinion.

5 best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online: Oppressor Mk II, F-160 Raiju, and more (post-Oscar Guzman update)

5) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

One of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online - Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Oppressor Mk II is one of the most popular weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, but that is mostly because griefers use it. Regardless, the flying motorcycle is still a very powerful automobile that can be equipped with Homing Missiles. Its top-tier mobility and a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) make it a perfect lethal combination in the right hands.

The other two weapon options are Machine Gun and Explosive MG; however, the Homing Missile attachment is the best for the custom hoverbike. Despite its nerf in 2022, these are still very useful in completing many in-game missions with ease.

The Oppressor Mk II is purchasable from Warstock Cache & Carry for $8,000,000-$6,000,000.

4) Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi has another weaponized vehicle worth checking out – the Toreador. While it may not have a superior mobility like the Oppressor Mk II, it has the following advantages:

Ability to travel underwater

Infinite missiles

More armor

Even in 2025, the Toreador is considered one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online for PvP situations. Apart from boasting a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), it also has a booster with which it can boost its maximum speed in seconds.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,250,000.

3) Titan 250 D

The Oscar Guzman Flies Again update added a new weaponized vehicle in GTA Online – the Eberhard Titan 250 D. It is a big 16-seater gunship transport plane seemingly based on the Lockheed AC-130. What makes it a deadly weapon is its three guns, all of which are capable of annihilating enemies in mere seconds:

105mm cannon

40mm cannon

25mm minigun

Moreover, the aircraft is very durable. It can take up to 11 RPGs, 34 explosive rounds, or 25 Railgun shots. The available countermeasure gives it an extra edge on the defensive side.

Players can buy the Eberard Titan 250 D for $3,652,500 - $4,870,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

2) Declasse Scramjet

There are situations where weapons alone may not be enough if you can’t outrun your enemies, and that’s where the Declasse Scramjet comes in. It is one of the fastest and best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, with a top speed of a staggering 130.75 mph (210.42 km/h). Its strengths are:

Power Hop – Allowing it to jump eight meters high

– Allowing it to jump eight meters high Rocket Booster – Propelling it for 2.25 seconds with automatic recharge

In terms of weapons, the supercar is equipped with two decently powerful front-facing machine guns, allowing players to take down enemies in the front. These offerings makes it a great choice for escaping the toughest situations in the game.

Players can buy the Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,000,000.

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Another one of best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online - Raiju F-160 (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are many weaponized vehicles in GTA Online for dogfights, such as the P-996, Pyro, and the Hydra, yet none of them are like the Mammoth F-160 Raiju. This military VTOL jet is in a league of its own. With weapons like missile launchers and explosive round machine guns, it can rain hell from above.

What makes it stand out is its Stealth mode, allowing players to roam around the map without getting noticed on other players' radars. Aside from its features, its speed alone is remarkable. The 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h) makes it one of the fastest planes in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The aircraft is purchasable from Warstock Cache & Carry for $6,855,000.

While making a big investment is up to one’s preference and needs, all of the aforementioned rides are some of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online as of March 2025.

