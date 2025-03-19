How to claim $3 million in the GTA Online weekly update

Rockstar recently released a brand new GTA Online weekly update. While normally these in-game events offer decent bonuses and other collectibles for regular players, Rockstar Games has gone one step further this time. As announced on their support page on March 18, 2025, the developer is offering $3 million in in-game currency, and players shouldn't miss out on this opportunity to build some bank.

This article will tell you how to claim $3 million in GTA Online after the recent weekly update.

$3 million in GTA Online weekly update: A step-by-step guide to claiming it

One of the highlighted vehicles in the GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are so many things to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update, and one can definitely purchase them all with the $3 million that Rockstar Games is currently offering. Here’s how to claim it:

Open the internet from your smartphone or other device. Go to this page - https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online. Click on the Claim Now option. Sign in with the same account linked to your GTA Online character.

While all players can follow the aforementioned steps, Rockstar Games has set some terms and conditions that one must meet to claim the free money in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Here are the requirements players must meet to be eligible for the offer:

Have an active Rockstar Games account.

Have linked their gaming platform account to their Rockstar Games account.

Have claimed the offer by following the aforementioned steps.

Haven’t signed up to their Grand Theft Auto Online account in the last 60 days.

Haven’t been suspended or banned by the developer at any time.

Haven’t already redeemed the offer with the same Rockstar Games account.

Those who meet all the requirements and have claimed the offer will receive the $1,000,000 in their Maze Bank account within 72 hours. However, to get the remaining $2,000,000, players need to do the following things:

Buy a Great White, Megalodon, or Whale Shark Card to get an additional $1,500,000 in the game.

Buy the Plus subscription to get an additional $500,000 in the game.

Once again, the aforementioned rewards will be deposited in the players’ Maze Bank account within 72 hours. Rockstar Games has also provided a link for those who want to check the offer terms.

Furthermore, the offer doesn't have a specific end date, suggesting that it might be available even after the release of new Grand Theft Auto Online weekly updates in the future.

