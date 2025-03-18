GTA 5 release on Xbox PC Games Pass is imminent, suggests a new launcher update

GTA 5 on Xbox PC Games Pass is something many fans have been waiting for quite some time. There was a new Rockstar Games Launcher update on PC on March 18, 2025. Apart from pushing regular bug fixes, it has done something that may put smiles on the faces of many PC gamers. According to popular data miner Tez2, the recent launcher update added support for the Xbox PC application.

Read on to learn more about their report and when fans can expect GTA 5 on Xbox PC Game Pass.

GTA 5 on Xbox PC Game Pass: The recent launcher update suggests a release any time now

According to Tez2's reports today’s Rockstar Games Launcher update has added support for the Xbox PC applications. This was a long-time coming as the first report of GTA 5 coming to Xbox PC Games Pass goes way back to July 29, 2024, when Tez2 reported its preparations.

While we didn’t hear anything about it much throughout 2024, Tez2 reported on February 25, 2025, that a launcher update had integrated support for GTA 5 on Xbox PC Game Pass. It looks like today’s update provided some additional mechanisms for the same, suggesting that its release is imminent.

For those who may not know, Xbox PC Game Pass is a subscription — available at $11.99/month — that allows PC gamers to enjoy a variety of titles, including:

Avowed Standard Edition

Sniper Elite Resistance

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition

Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition

Palworld

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Resident Evil 2 (remake)

With the recent launcher update further adding support for the Xbox PC application, it looks like GTA 5 and other Rockstar Games titles could arrive on the subscription as early as next month.

Fans can expect Rockstar to drop an announcement for the same very soon.

Moreover, Tez2 also reported in a follow-up X post that the update also added further support for Discord Rich Presence. They also gave a glimpse of how it will look once it's enabled by Rockstar Games.

