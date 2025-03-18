Rockstar Games is giving $3,000,000 in GTA Online, but only to some players

While fans eagerly await any new information about Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games is giving free $3,000,000 in GTA Online. In a support article released today on March 18, 2025, the developers announced the exclusive one-time offer. This money can be spent on any in-game vehicle, property, or item that players may want to buy. While as lucrative as it may sound, there’s a catch.

Not all players are eligible for claiming the free $3 million in GTA Online. Read on to learn more about the offer.

GTA Online’s free GTA$3,000,000 offer by Rockstar Games: Who's eligible?

This offer by Rockstar Games is seemingly a promotional tactic to bring players back to the online multiplayer. These conditions must be met to get this free money in GTA Online:

Have a Rockstar Games account.

Have linked their gaming platform account (like PS5 or Xbox) to their Rockstar Games account.

Have not logged in to the GTA Online multiplayer (or signed in to their Grand Theft Auto Online account) in the last 60 days.

Have not been banned or suspended by Rockstar Games at any time.

Have not already redeemed the offer with the selected Rockstar Games account.

This implies those who regularly play the game are not eligible to claim the free money offer. This is not the first time that the developer has run such a marketing tactic as evidenced by similar offers in the past.

However, this is certainly a disappointment for many regular veterans and casual who have invested hundreds of hours in the last 60 days.

Those who are eligible for the GTA$3 million offer can do the following to redeem it:

Go to https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online .

. Select the Claim Now option.

option. Sign in to the Rockstar Games account associated with their in-game character.

Those qualified for the offer will automatically receive $1,000,000 in their Maze Bank account within 72 hours. For the rest $2,000,000, follow these steps:

Buy a Megalodon, Great White, or Whale Shark car to get $1,500,000.

Subscribe to the Plus membership to get the remaining $500,000.

While the aforementioned free money offer is not available for some players, the in-game bonuses added by the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update are claimable by all.

