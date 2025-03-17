  • home icon
  GTA 5 Enhanced update's patch notes revealed

GTA 5 Enhanced update's patch notes revealed

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 17, 2025 17:00 GMT
GTA 5 Enhanced update patch notes
A brief report on the GTA 5 Enhanced update's patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games recently released the fourth GTA 5 Enhanced update, aiming to improve the gameplay experience on PC. Since the Enhanced version’s release earlier this month, players have reported several issues, including but not limited to Account Migration. The update was released on March 13, 2025; however, fans were left wondering about the fixes implemented.

This article shares all of the GTA 5 Enhanced update’s patch notes as revealed by Rockstar Games Support.

GTA 5 Enhanced update’s patch notes: Fixed multiple issues for the Grand Theft Auto V PC players

A screenshot of the official GTA 5 Enhanced update&rsquo;s patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games Support)
A screenshot of the official GTA 5 Enhanced update’s patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games Support)

As per the recently updated Rockstar Games Support page, here are the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update’s patch notes on PC related to graphics and performance:

  • It fixed an issue with the framerate causing it to drop when players were underwater.
  • It fixed multiple issues occurring with DLSS being enabled.
  • It fixed multiple issues due to which the game ran out of VRAM unexpectedly.
  • It fixed an issue due to which the Avender’s rotor shadows were appearing incorrectly with the ray-traced shadows enabled.
  • It fixed multiple issues due to which the game was crashing.

Here are the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update’s patch notes focused on other miscellaneous fixes:

  • It updated error messaging for issues related to machines under minimum specs, out-of-date drivers, and more.
  • It fixed an issue due to which the descriptions were not appearing in the Pause Menu’s graphics option.
  • It fixed multiple issues due to which the game didn’t recognize the GTA+ membership status
  • It fixed an issue that resulted in the game not closing correctly when players exited it via the ALT+F4 shortcut or the Pause Menu.
  • It fixed an issue due to which players were unable to bind the Y and T keys on their keyboard.
  • It fixed an issue due to which the Chameleon Paint was not being persistent on applied vehicles.
  • It fixed an issue due to which players were not receiving Homing Launcher if it was selected during the Career Builder.
  • It fixed an issue due to which the Organisation leader was getting stuck on a black loading screen in the Direct Action (LSA Operation mission).
All of the aforementioned fixes have been implemented by Rockstar Games to provide the ideal gameplay experience on the platform. PC gamers can expect more GTA 5 Enhanced updates in the future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
