Why GTA 5 Enhanced is the worst-rated Rockstar game on Steam

While it’s only been a week since the release of GTA 5 Enhanced for PC, the game has now become one of the worst-rated titles from Rockstar Games on the Steam store. The studio released the title on Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games, and Steam, and it currently has mixed reviews on Steam.

PC players have explicitly shared their issues, with the GTA 5 Enhanced version receiving over 17,000 reviews on Steam. This article explores the problems shared by players that have turned the game into one of the worst-rated Rockstar titles.

GTA 5 Enhanced PC players share their gameplay issues on Steam

While it is easy to get the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on Steam, some players are finding it difficult to migrate their old progress to the new version. A Steam user named Fily commented:

“I'm leaving a negative review mainly due to the Rockstar deciding that some accounts should arbitrarily not be able to migrate, and if you ask for help from support, they just say they can't do anything about it.”

Another user named Francesco Virgolini stated that Rockstar was forcing them to restart the journey:

“Never modded, never cheated. Pre-purchased GTA V back then and have been playing since GTAO became available. My only "sin" is probably catching money drops unintentionally or playing on servers full of modders THAT ROCKSTAR NEVER DID ANYTHING ABOUT... until recently. Screw this, I'm not starting from scratch…”

Many Grand Theft Auto PC players criticised Rockstar Games' decision to remove the text chat feature from the multiplayer game as well.

Removal of text chat was not welcomed by the GTA PC player base (Images via Steam)

Based on these reviews, it is evident that the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features did not manage to make all PC players happy. The player base has repeatedly cited issues in profile migration, removal of popular features, false profile bans, and so on.

While Rockstar Games continues to release new updates for the GTA 5 Enhanced PC version, the problems outlined by fans have yet to be addressed.

