  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Script Hook V dev reportedly confirms mod support for GTA 5 Enhanced in the works

Script Hook V dev reportedly confirms mod support for GTA 5 Enhanced in the works

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Mar 07, 2025 08:57 GMT
ScripthookV support for GTA 5 Enhanced
Script Hook V developer has reportedly shared an update for GTA 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

When Rockstar Games released the GTA 5 Enhanced version on March 4, 2025, many PC mods became unsupported on the new version. However, Alexander Blade, one of the developers of Script Hook V, has reportedly stated that they are working on the PC Enhanced version of the mod.

Ad

If true, this is good news for PC mod fans as they will be able to improve their gameplay even more after Script Hook V becomes fully supported on the single-player mode of GTA 5 Enhanced version.

Script Hook V developer reportedly shares an update for GTA 5 Enhanced version PC mod

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to @videotechuk_ on X, Alexander Blade shared the following statement on GTA Forums:

“I got the hook working for EN (Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced) version while no texture drawing yet, might take time.”

Rockstar Games released the GTA 5 Enhanced on PC as a separate game with some major under-the-hood changes. As a result, many (if not all) of the PC mods are currently unsupported on the latest version.

Ad

Even the FiveM support for the GTA 5 Enhanced version is not available at the moment. Rockstar Games has stated that Cfx.re/FiveM RP servers will be able to play on the new version sometime later in the future.

Many Grand Theft Auto PC players are eager to see how other mod developers cope with the new Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5 fans are looking forward to the Enhanced version update from mod creators (Images via X)
Grand Theft Auto 5 fans are looking forward to the Enhanced version update from mod creators (Images via X)

Readers should note that they can still use the old mods with the GTA 5 Legacy Edition. It is available as a separate game and supports all regular and RP mods.

Ad

Also check out:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी