Script Hook V dev reportedly confirms mod support for GTA 5 Enhanced in the works

When Rockstar Games released the GTA 5 Enhanced version on March 4, 2025, many PC mods became unsupported on the new version. However, Alexander Blade, one of the developers of Script Hook V, has reportedly stated that they are working on the PC Enhanced version of the mod.

If true, this is good news for PC mod fans as they will be able to improve their gameplay even more after Script Hook V becomes fully supported on the single-player mode of GTA 5 Enhanced version.

Script Hook V developer reportedly shares an update for GTA 5 Enhanced version PC mod

According to @videotechuk_ on X, Alexander Blade shared the following statement on GTA Forums:

“I got the hook working for EN (Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced) version while no texture drawing yet, might take time.”

Rockstar Games released the GTA 5 Enhanced on PC as a separate game with some major under-the-hood changes. As a result, many (if not all) of the PC mods are currently unsupported on the latest version.

Even the FiveM support for the GTA 5 Enhanced version is not available at the moment. Rockstar Games has stated that Cfx.re/FiveM RP servers will be able to play on the new version sometime later in the future.

Many Grand Theft Auto PC players are eager to see how other mod developers cope with the new Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5 fans are looking forward to the Enhanced version update from mod creators (Images via X)

Readers should note that they can still use the old mods with the GTA 5 Legacy Edition. It is available as a separate game and supports all regular and RP mods.

