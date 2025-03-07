GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC receives 3rd update post-release

After years of waiting, Rockstar Games finally released the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC earlier this week. The new version comes with all the content present on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. While fans praised features like ray tracing, they also quickly found some issues in the newer version, most commonly related to progress migration.

Ad

Rockstar seems to have noticed the issues PC gamers have been experiencing with the game. Earlier today, March 7, 2025, the developers released a new update for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC, seemingly fixing certain bugs and glitches. This is the third patch the game has received in the past three days.

A new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition update released on PC, patch notes yet to be revealed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As can be seen above, some Grand Theft Auto community members have already noticed the new update for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, which is about 800 MB on Rockstar Games Launcher. What it exactly does remains to be seen; Rockstar Games is expected to reveal official patch notes very soon. However, based on the previous updates, this one most likely aims to fix certain issues in the game as well.

Rockstar Games released two major updates for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition earlier this week. On March 5, 2025, the developers released the first-ever post-launch update for the new PC version, the patch notes of which are as follows:

Ad

Fixed an issue because of which there was a 120hz cap applied even when Frame Limit was set to Off

Fixed an issue because of which players were unable to acquire the complimentary Karin S95 for free upon migration

The following day, on March 6, 2025, another update for the game was released. While fans were expecting some major fixes, the patch notes of the second update simply revealed general stability- and security-related fixes.

Ad

Considering that the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition is only three days old and gamers have already received three updates, Rockstar’s commitment to fixing all known problems is evident so far. They might even enable Text Chat support via an update in the near future as well, but that's mere speculation on our part.

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback