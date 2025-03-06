  • home icon
  GTA Online weekly update (March 6-12, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (March 6-12, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 06, 2025 11:09 GMT
A brief report on the recently releasec GTA Online weekly update today (March 6-12, 2025)
The GTA Online weekly update has been released (Image via Rockstar Games)

It’s March 2025, and the new GTA Online weekly update is very special this time. Not only has it added a new set of bonuses to claim, but it also includes new Oscar Guzman Flies Again content. Players can now experience a new set of missions after purchasing the McKenzie Field Hangar. Moreover, four new vehicles have been added to the game, making it a great week for beginners and veterans alike.

Furthermore, Sumo (Remix) adversary mode has returned to the limelight with 2x bonuses for all participants till March 12, 2025. Discounts of up to 40% can be claimed on select items, including some popular cars. There’s plenty to explore in the latest GTA Online weekly update, and this article shares everything about it.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about Oscar Guzman Flies Again and related bonuses (March 6-12, 2025)

youtube-cover
New content:

New property:

New vehicles:

New missions:

2x Cash and RP:

  • Sumo (Remix)

FIB Priority File:

Players can purchase the new Invetero Coquette D5 from Legendary Motorsport.

GTA Online weekly update today: List of cars and vehicles featured in the latest event (March 6-12, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

  • Vapid Clique
  • Benefactor Surano
  • BF Bifta
  • Pegassi Vacca
  • Dewbauchee Seven-70

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

  • Truffade Z-Type

LSCM Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

Test Track Vehicles this week:

  • Ubermacht Zion Classic
  • Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • Annis Hellion

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

  • Ocelot Virtue (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
  • Vapid Hustler (The Duggan Robbery)
  • Lampadati Tropos Rallye (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Players can still search for all GTA Online LS Tags and earn bonuses throughout the week.

Also check: Grand Theft Auto 5 PC cheat codes

Ongoing discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update (March 6-12, 2025)

Free:

40% off:

  • Mammoth Tula
  • B-11 Strikeforce
  • Western Seabreeze
  • V-65 Molotok

30% off:

  • Bravado Youga Classic 4×4
  • Pegassi Zentorno
  • Vapid Ratel
  • Declasse Granger 3600LX
  • Vapid Dominator GTX
  • Grotti Cheetah Classic
  • HSW Upgrades
  • Hangars

We recommend looking for the GTA Online Gun Van location to get discounts on select weapons.

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may like to check out:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
