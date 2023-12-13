Karin Vivanite in GTA Online The Chop Shop: Price, performance, and more

GTA Online's The Chop Shop DLC is a great update for all Grand Theft Auto vehicle enthusiasts. Not only does it introduce new race tracks for drifting, but players can also equip the specialized drift modifications on certain cars to make them better for sliding around the corner. However, there is one vehicle that has caught the eyes of the player base: the Karin Vivanite.

The Karin Vivanite is one of the new cars added to Grand Theft Auto Online with the recent update. While some information about it is available, it is scarce.

This article sheds more light on this car and offers insight into its price as well as its performance in the game.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Karin Vivanite is a decent car in GTA Online

The Karin Vivanite is a hybrid SUV in GTA Online that runs on both an electric motor and gas. It has great handling and is one of the few GTA Online drift cars that can tackle corners well.

According to the official stat ratings, the Karin Vivanite has 83.70 speed, 23.37 acceleration, 26.00 braking, and 66.02 handling. The top speed of the vehicle is yet to be ascertained. However, players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can install HSW Performance upgrades to boost its top speed and acceleration.

The Karin Vivanite can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos store for $1,605,000, which might be a little too much for some players. However, this is still a fair price compared to the cost of the GTA Online police cars that Rockstar Games has made purchasable with The Chop Shop.

This is how the car looks like in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Being a hybrid-electric vehicle, the Karin Vivanite makes little to no sound at low speeds and is relatively quiet on higher RPMs. This is great for players who don't like loud vehicles in the game.

The Karin Vivanite is based on the real-life fourth-generation Toyota Sienna (XL40). It has a compact yet stylish look with a small hood and long body. Players can equip other aesthetic modifications at an additional cost to further alter the looks of the car. However, these modifications are rather limited at the moment.

The latest Grand Theft Auto rumors suggest that Rockstar Games is preparing to launch GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro. While this has not been confirmed, information about it will likely be revealed to the public soon.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the Karin Vivanite's price is justified in GTA Online? Yeah No 0 votes