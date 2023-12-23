All purchasable cop cars in GTA Online, ranked according to their prices

The GTA Online Chop Shop update added the ability to buy certain police cars for the first time in the game. However, before buying them, players need to meet certain requirements to unlock them in Warstock Cache & Carry.

There are three different police vehicles for sale in GTA Online now, and they all have different stats and uses. Two of these are pretty easy to unlock and involve getting rough with the in-game police. Meanwhile, one of these requires GTA Online players to try out one of the new missions added with the Chop Shop DLC.

This article evaluates these police cars in terms of usefulness by comparing their prices. The cars are ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Police cars in GTA Online Chop Shop DLC ranked from cheapest to costliest

1) Unmarked Cruiser

The Vapid Unmarked Cruiser is an 'unmarked' variant of the regular police cruiser in GTA Online, which means that it's also based on the Ford Crown Victoria. As the undercover counterpart to the regular cruiser, it has LED light bars inside the cabin, like the FIB Buffalo and FIB Granger. To unlock the Unmarked Cruiser in GTA Online, players must survive a 3-star wanted level for over five minutes.

As an undercover car, the Unmarked Cruiser can be customized to have any color, and players can also attach a Pushbar and Spotlights. Like with all police cars, the main highlight in terms of performance is its handling. While it's not as fast as some sports cars in GTA Online, it can catch up to most vehicles thanks to its superb cornering.

The price of all purchasable police cars in Grand Theft Auto Online's Chop Shop update is quite outrageous, and the Unmarked Cruiser is the cheapest option at $3,950,000. It also has a Trade Price of $2,962,500, which is unlocked after completing The Gangbanger Robbery as a leader.

2) Stanier LE Cruiser

The Stanier LE Cruiser is nearly identical to the cruisers used by the police force in the game but with some minor changes. It comes with a new set of steel wheels and some extra police gear such as new radios, props, and weapons mounted inside, and lighting options. To unlock the LE Cruiser, players need to scope out the Mission Row Police Station as part of The Gangbanger Robbery.

This cop car is identical to the regular cruiser (as well as the Unmarked Cruiser) when it comes to performance. The only difference is the amount and type of customization available.

Like the Unmarked Cruiser, the LE Cruiser can also be painted with civilian colors, which is set in a dual-tone police-like paint scheme. There are also several police liveries to choose from, and multiple customizable police equipment options like Aerials, Searchlights, Emergency Lighting, and Pushbar.

The LE Cruiser costs $4,690,000 in GTA Online, but a Trade Price of $3,517,500 is unlocked upon finding a piece of evidence at a Crime Scene (random event).

3) Police Riot

The Brute Police Riot is an armored riot van usually seen being used by the NOOSE and is mostly based on the Lenco BEAR. To unlock the Police Riot, players must lose a 4 or 5-star wanted level without any bribes. Similar to the Unmarked Cruiser and LE Cruiser, the Police Riot is one of the vehicles added with the Chop Shop update.

As an armored truck, the Brute Police Riot is cumbersome and unsuitable for any police chase. However, it can withstand a lot of damage. The vehicle is unaffected by fire damage, and its windows are completely bulletproof. It can still be taken out by a single RPG shot or multiple ordinary grenades. An important thing to note about the Police Riot in GTA Online is that it can't be customized at all. This means that players can't even equip bulletproof tires on the van.

The Brute Police Riot is the most expensive purchasable police vehicle, costing $4,800,000. It has a Trade Price of $3,600,000, which can be unlocked after finishing the Tactical Gear preparation mission of The Gangbanger Robbery.

