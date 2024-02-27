GTA Online GangBanger Robbery: A beginner's guide

The GangBanger Robbery in GTA Online is a part of the Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies. This business was introduced in December 2023 with The Chop Shop update and has quickly become somewhat of a fan favorite. Rockstar Games makes three Robbery missions available weekly that can be started from the computer inside the property.

Salvage Yard Robberies, just like heists, feature a Scope Out mission (only mandatory on the first playthrough), some setup tasks, and an action-packed finale. For those requiring assistance with the GangBanger Robbery, here is a beginner's guide for the same in GTA Online.

Everything to know about the GangBanger Robbery in GTA Online

The GangBanger Robbery tasks you with breaking out a character named King Tiny from the Mission Row Police Station in Los Santos. Its Scope Out mission requires taking pictures of three specific objects — a Police Maverick, a ventilation unit on the police station's roof, and the building's rear exit.

Their locations will be marked on the map with camera icons. Use your in-game mobile phone to take their pictures and send them to Jamal.

Once the Scope Out mission is complete, two mandatory Planning Work and three Tasks will get unlocked. Completing them will unlock the finale.

The GangBanger Robbery planning board (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The first Planning Work, Police Maverick, involves stealing a police helicopter. However, you must first visit the Weazel News building, locate the signal box, and hack it via a mini-game wherein you tinker with the circuit to match the voltage.

The signal box (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Hacking the signal box reveals the police helicopter's location. You can go all guns blazing trying to steal it or employ a stealthy approach. After stealing the aircraft, lose the attained "wanted level" and stash it at the designated location.

The next Planning Work, Tactical Gear, will have you breaking into a building and escaping with tactical gear stored in a Riot Van. There will be multiple vans in the basement, and you must search through all until the right one is found.

Guards will also be present in the building's basement, so remember to stock up on snacks, armor, and ammunition. Once you find the required Riot Van, drive it back to the GTA Online Salvage Yard to complete the mission.

Search all Riot Vans from the back (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

After finishing the two mandatory Planning Work jobs, complete the following three mandatory Tasks:

Getaway Vehicle - Steal a getaway vehicle of your choice.

- Steal a getaway vehicle of your choice. Stun Guns - Steal the Stun Gun from a security vehicle's trunk.

- Steal the Stun Gun from a security vehicle's trunk. Weapon Stash - Collect a duffle bag from Ammu-Nation and stash it behind the Mission Row Police Station. There is a suspicion meter involved here, so be quick in stashing the bag.

These missions can be started by visiting the locations marked with a green duffle bag icon on the map.

Note that the Maibatsu Monstrociti is a pretty good getaway vehicle. It is quick and has a bulletproof rear end. Additionally, stash it as close to the Mission Row Police Station as possible.

GangBanger Robbery Finale

With these jobs complete, you can start the GangBanger Robbery finale from the Salvage Yard planning board. In this mission, you must first land on the Mission Row Police Station's roof using the stolen helicopter. There will be a guard right by the door, so knock him out using the stun gun.

Now, throw tear gas grenades in all the marked ventilation units and make your way down the building to find the cell keys. It has multiple spawn locations, so look through each room thoroughly.

One of the cell key spawn locations (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Once you get the keys, go to the basement and free King Tiny from his cell, leave via the rear exit, collect the weapons stashed earlier, and escape in the stolen getaway vehicle.

Now, you must lose the attained wanted level and drop King Tiny at LSIA. He will then reveal the target vehicle's location, from where you must steal it.

After delivering the target vehicle to your Salvage Yard, you can either sell it via a quick sell mission or salvage it for parts. Both options reward a lot of money, but the former is usually more profitable.

Check out more of our GTA Online content:

Weekly Event details II Diamond Adversary Series guide || Declasse Impaler SZ || Upcoming heist details || Latest Salvage Yard vehicles || Casino Bonuses || GTA Plus benefits

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you currently own a Salvage Yard in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes