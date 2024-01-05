How to get Park Ranger car in GTA 5's online mode?

GTA 5’s online mode just received the new weekly update by Rockstar Games, adding the much-awaited Park Ranger car as part of the Chop Shop DLC. Officially known as the Declasse Park Ranger, it is a 4-door law enforcement SUV based on the real-life Chevrolet Suburban (10th generation). While it can be purchased in the game, there are some conditions you need to meet to unlock it first.

This article shares a brief guide on how to get a Park Ranger car in GTA 5’s online mode.

A brief guide to get Park Ranger Car in GTA 5 Online: Everything you need to know

First and foremost, players should note that GTA 5 Online’s Declasse Park Ranger car is available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. That means gamers on PS4, Xbox One, and PC can’t buy the automobile whatsoever, which is a bit disappointing considering those platforms are very much active in 2024.

Rockstar Games introduced the GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge with the latest update and tied it with the process of unlocking the Park Ranger car. Officially called Shoot Animals Photography Challenge, the new activity is also exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

To unlock the Park Ranger car in GTA 5 Online, here’s what you need to do:

Visit the LS Tourist Board, located at Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness Check the animals on the list Find one of those specific animals in the open world Take a picture of it using the Snapmatic application on the in-game phone

Once done correctly, you will receive a prompt to email the photograph to the LS Tourism Board. This will unlock the Declasse Park Ranger car, and you can go ahead and buy it. Here’s how to buy it:

Open the Warstock Cache & Carry website Search for Declasse Park Ranger Select it

It will cost around $2,980,000 if you’re going to buy it after unlocking it. However, you can unlock its trade price and get it for as low as $2,235,000. All you need to do is photograph 10 animals in the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge. A Wildlife Photography locations map will be helpful when searching for daily animals in Los Santos and Blaine County.

You can also unlock the unique Zoophilist Outfit during the challenge.

While the Declasse Park Ranger is not one of the best cars in the game to buy this week, outdoorsy and adventure-loving players can get the vehicle and roleplay while photographing different animals throughout the map.

With all the hype surrounding the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, whether the Park Ranger car will return is yet to be confirmed.

