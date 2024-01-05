GTA 5 Wildlife Photography locations map

The GTA 5 Online Wildlife Photography Challenge has started for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, and everyone is wandering around the map searching for all the animals on the list. While some like dogs and cows are easy to spot, others may need hours to find and photograph. This means a lot of wasted time and effort that can be used somewhere else.

Well, walking around the forest searching for animals is quite a fun task, but since some of the creatures can spawn across the map, players may find themselves frustrated. So, this article aims to ease the situation and provide the best locations to photograph all the animals for the event.

This will not only save them time, but also ensure that the pictures are good and that they complete the event and unlock the rewards.

Best locations to find the animals for the Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online

As mentioned earlier, some animals can be a little tricky to locate on GTA Online's vast map during the Wildlife Photography Challenge. So, instead of wandering, it is best to check out the areas that have the most potential of these creatures spawning. This will offer a good chance to photograph them.

Map of GTA Online marked with the location of all the animals (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below is a list of all the animals that you need to photograph and the best locations where they spawn:

Boar - Grand Senora Desert Border Collie - Vespucci Canals/Prosperity St. Cat - West Vinewood Chicken-Hawk - Grand Senora Desert Cormorant - Grand Senora Desert Cow - Grand Senora Desert Coyote - Grand Senora Desert Crow - Grand Senora Desert Deer - Mount Chiliad/Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness Hen - Paleto Bay Husky - Richman Mountain Lion - Tongva Hills/Banham Canyon Pig - Great Chaparral Poodle - Morningwood/Richman Pug - Morningwood/Richman Rabbit - Vinewood Hills Retriever - Morningwood Rottweiler - Vinewood Hills Seagull - Del Perro Beach West Highland Terrier - Richman

You may have some difficulty locating the Cormorant in GTA Online, but simply look towards the sky and picture the pelican-like bird. They usually fly in flocks and can also be found on land.

Since the challenge requires you to travel across the map and also head down rough terrain, you can purchase the Declasse Park Ranger from the in-game store. It will unlock once you photograph at least one animal from the list. This vehicle will make exploring the wilderness much more fun and offer more immersion if you like role-playing.

In other news, the Peyote Plants are back in the game for a while, allowing you to transform into animals and roam around the map.

