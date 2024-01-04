How to enter the GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge?

GTA Online always has something going on to keep the players invested in the game. The new year has just started, and Rockstar Games has brought back the Wildlife Photography Challenge, where players are required to click pictures of certain animals to unlock rewards. However, many players don't know how to start this challenge as the developers are often unclear with the instructions.

Since this challenge is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, the ones on PC or other consoles will not be able to start the event or unlock the prizes.

Well, if you are on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S and are looking for a way to participate in the photography challenge, then you simply need to follow this guide. In this, we will tell you where to go, how to trigger the event, and how to unlock a specific vehicle related to this event in the game.

The Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online requires you to visit a certain location

Before starting the event, players will receive an email with details about the challenge. However, if you overlooked this email and don't know where to go, then there is no need to fret. To start the challenge, hop onto your vehicle in GTA Online and go to the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

You will also see a purple camera icon on the map at this location. At the start of the muddy road that leads deeper into the forest, you will need to interact with the notice board right beside the path. This will show you the list of animals that need to be photographed for that day.

Since this is a daily event and the animals will keep refreshing, you can visit the board to take a look at the new list. You can also purchase the new Declasse Park Ranger in GTA Online for the ultimate Mount Chiliad Wildlife Photographer experience. However, you must photograph at least one animal before it unlocks on the Warstock and Cache's website.

The pictures can be clicked through your phone's camera, and you get around $20k for each picture, alongside some RP. Clicking 10 pictures throughout the event will unlock the Park Ranger outfit in the wardrobe along with the Trade price of the new car in GTA Online.

It is a cool event for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players because Rockstar Games recently added animals to the free-roam mode for these consoles. So, the option to explore the wildlife further and obtain rewards for photographing them is a great way to keep the community invested.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update has also brought several other discounts and double/triple XP events that offer a great chance for everyone to make good money while having lots of fun in the online multiplayer.

It is a great start to a new year for gamers who are looking to explore fresh avenues in GTA Online. Hopefully, Rockstar Games brings similar fun events for PC and other platforms as well.

