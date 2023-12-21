GTA Online weekly update for December 21-January 3, released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently live, allowing players to earn a good amount of money and rewards throughout the holiday season. Whether players enjoy adversary modes or in-game missions/events, there's something for everyone in Los Santos this week. Upto 3x cash and RP boost can be found on various game modes, along with brand-new and returning content.

A new stock of vehicles is also available at the car showrooms, putting a variety of different rides on featured selection this week. Additionally, players can take advantage of up to 40% discount on select rides in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update kickstarts Christmas Holidays’ celebrations (December 21 to January 3, 2024)

New vehicles:

Bravado Dorado

Brute Boxville (LSDS)

New content:

Snowball Deathmatches

Holiday-themed Community Series Jobs

Yeti Hunt

Happy Holidays Haulter

Diamond Casino Salvage Yard Robbery

3x Cash and RP:

Holiday-themed Community Series Jobs

2x Cash and RP:

Entourage (Festive Remix) adversary mode

Snowball Deathmatches

Drift Races

2x Boost:

Los Santos Car Meet Reputation

Log-in Rewards:

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

White Xmas Reindeer Hat

Candy Cane weapon

Green Xmas Tree Hat

Snowball Launcher

The GTA Online Gooch, along with the Snowmen collectibles and Die Hard on Weazel Plaza event, have returned.

New set of vehicles at car showrooms in the latest GTA Online Weekly Update (December 21 to January 3, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Lampadati Pigalle

Vapid Riata

Benefactor Streiter

Ocelot Ardent

Bravado Dorado

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Albany V-STR

Gallivanter Baller ST

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Vapid Clique

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Declasse Tampa Coupe

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (Xbox Series and PS5 users only):

Karin Vivanite HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Karin Calco GTF

Pfister Comet Safari

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Time Trial for the week:

Supers Premium Race – Congestion Charge

HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

Regular Time Trial – Lakewood Vinewood Estate

The GTA Online Battle Rifle is also available as part of the recent The Chop Shop DLC.

List of weekly discounts and other rewards this week (December 21 to January 3, 2024)

40% off:

Vapid Riata

Ocelot Ardent

Lampadati Pigalle

Benefactor Streiter

30% off:

Buckingham Alpha-Z1

Albany V-STR

Gallivanter Baller ST

Unlockables:

Snowman Outfit

Gooch Outfit

WM 29 Pistol

Combat Pistol skin

Special Carbine skin

Heavy Sniper skin

With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, it seems Rockstar Games is trying its best to keep the current game alive and exciting with regular weekly updates.

