GTA Online weekly update for December 21-January 3, released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently live, allowing players to earn a good amount of money and rewards throughout the holiday season. Whether players enjoy adversary modes or in-game missions/events, there's something for everyone in Los Santos this week. Upto 3x cash and RP boost can be found on various game modes, along with brand-new and returning content.
A new stock of vehicles is also available at the car showrooms, putting a variety of different rides on featured selection this week. Additionally, players can take advantage of up to 40% discount on select rides in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update kickstarts Christmas Holidays’ celebrations (December 21 to January 3, 2024)
New vehicles:
- Bravado Dorado
- Brute Boxville (LSDS)
New content:
- Snowball Deathmatches
- Holiday-themed Community Series Jobs
- Yeti Hunt
- Happy Holidays Haulter
- Diamond Casino Salvage Yard Robbery
3x Cash and RP:
- Holiday-themed Community Series Jobs
2x Cash and RP:
- Entourage (Festive Remix) adversary mode
- Snowball Deathmatches
- Drift Races
2x Boost:
- Los Santos Car Meet Reputation
Log-in Rewards:
- Green Reindeer Beer Hat
- White Xmas Reindeer Hat
- Candy Cane weapon
- Green Xmas Tree Hat
- Snowball Launcher
The GTA Online Gooch, along with the Snowmen collectibles and Die Hard on Weazel Plaza event, have returned.
New set of vehicles at car showrooms in the latest GTA Online Weekly Update (December 21 to January 3, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Vapid Riata
- Benefactor Streiter
- Ocelot Ardent
- Bravado Dorado
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Albany V-STR
- Gallivanter Baller ST
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Vapid Clique
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Declasse Tampa Coupe
HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (Xbox Series and PS5 users only):
- Karin Vivanite HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Karin Calco GTF
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
Time Trial for the week:
- Supers Premium Race – Congestion Charge
- HSW Time Trial – North Chumash
- Regular Time Trial – Lakewood Vinewood Estate
The GTA Online Battle Rifle is also available as part of the recent The Chop Shop DLC.
List of weekly discounts and other rewards this week (December 21 to January 3, 2024)
40% off:
- Vapid Riata
- Ocelot Ardent
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Benefactor Streiter
30% off:
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1
- Albany V-STR
- Gallivanter Baller ST
Unlockables:
- Snowman Outfit
- Gooch Outfit
- WM 29 Pistol
- Combat Pistol skin
- Special Carbine skin
- Heavy Sniper skin
With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, it seems Rockstar Games is trying its best to keep the current game alive and exciting with regular weekly updates.
