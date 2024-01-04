GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (January 4 to 10, 2024)

The latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars have been made available as part of the weekly update, allowing collectors to grab two free rides once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Declasse Hotring Sabre, a two-seater stock racing car. Additionally, you can get a four-seater muscle car, the Declasse Tulip, as this week’s Prize Car.

That said, let’s learn more about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars available through January 10, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: A brief about Declasse Hotring Sabre

The Declasse Hotring Sabre being available as the Podium Vehicle for the next seven days through the latest GTA Online weekly update is a good opportunity for racing car lovers. The two-seater stock-racing automobile is inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Lumina (1st generation) and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme (5th generation).

On the performance front, the Declasse Hotring Sabre may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but one of the best-performing ones for sure. It possesses a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:07.034.

Those interested can try their luck on the Lucky Win at The Diamond Casino & Resort for a chance to claim the Declasse Hotring Sabre for free by January 10, 2024.

Prize Car of the week: A brief about the Declasse Tulip

The Declasse Tulip is a 4-seater classic muscle car that was added to the game in 2019 as part of the Arena War update. The vehicle’s design is inspired by various vintage rides, including:

1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

1972 Oldsmobile 442

1970 Chevrolet Impala

First-generation Ford Granada

1967 Chevrolet Impala

When it comes to performance, the Declasse Tulip is powered by a V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. While it is not the fastest muscle car in GTA Online, the Tulip performs decently. It can reach a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.570. It is also one of the removed vehicles from the game last year, making this a limited-time availability.

To get the Declasse Tulip as the Prize Car, you must finish LS Car Meet Series races in the top three places for three consecutive days.

While the next title in the series is still far away, it’s best to collect as many vehicles in the current game as possible.

