Is GTA Online's BF Weevil Custom still the fastest muscle car in 2024?

In 2023, GTA Online added tons of new cars to its already impressive catalog of vehicles. However, one ride that’s been very popular among the fanbase is the BF Weevil Custom, a two-seater hotrod added to the game in 2022 as part of the famous The Criminal Enterprises update. It became the fastest car in the muscle category and boasted unmatchable performance. However, it’s now 2024, and one might wonder if it’s still the fastest car in the vehicle class.

Let’s learn everything about the BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online this year.

BF Weevil Custom is still the fastest muscle car in GTA Online

Despite Rockstar Games introducing a lot of vehicles in the last 13 months, especially with the recent GTA Online Chop Shop update, the BF Weevil Custom maintains its place as the fastest non-HSW muscle car in the game so far. The two-door vehicle is powered by a single-cam, Flat-4 engine with a five-speed transmission in an RWD layout.

According to testing done by popular analyst Broughy1322, the BF Weevil Custom can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.365, making it the fastest car in GTA Online in the muscle category.

Here are the standings of the top 25 non-HSW muscle cars based on top speed:

BF Weevil Custom – 137.5 mph Vapid Imperator – 132.75 mph Vapid Dominator (Arena) – 131 mph Declasse Impaler (Arena) – 130 mph Vapid Pißwasser Dominator – 126.5 mph Bravado Buffalo STX – 126.25 mph Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom – 125.5 mph Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – 125.25 mph Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible – 125 mph Declase Vigero ZX – 125 mph Vapid Dominator GT – 123 mph Vapid Hustler – 121.25 mph Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom – 121.25 mph Vapid Slamvan (Arena) – 121 mph Vapid Dominator – 120.25 mph Bravado Buffalo EVX – 119 mph Vapid Dominator ASP – 119 mph Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 119 mph Imponte Ruiner – 118.75 mph Bravado Greenwood – 118 mph Vapid Peyote Gasser – 118 mph Albany Hermes – 117.75 mph Vapid Clique – 117.5 mph Vapid Slamvan Custom – 117.5 mph Bravado Redwood Gauntlet - 117.25 mph

Compared to its regular counterpart, the Weevil, the Weevil Custom is incredibly fast in the right hands. Despite its tendency to wheelspin when turning at high speeds, the muscle car is still considered a worthy purchase even after the GTA Online New Year’s event.

Additionally, the Weevil Custom can be equipped with a plethora of good customization options, allowing owners to tweak its appearance with some cool parts.

Anyone with a Weevil can upgrade it to Weevil Custom for $980,000 at Benny’s Original Motor Works.

With its beast-like performance, the BF Weevil Custom should be one of the returning vehicles in GTA 6.

