GTA Online New Year's Event: How to unlock all free rewards

GTA Online New Year’s Event is currently live as of January 1, 2024, allowing players to start the New Year with some free rewards. This time, they can unlock and claim New Year’s Hats and New Year’s Glasses in different colors, the perfect rewards for everyone who loves to play the game. However, some might be wondering how they can unlock these exciting and unique items.

Here's how to get the GTA Online New Year’s Event rewards in 2024.

GTA Online New Year’s Event gives easy-to-claim rewards

The latest GTA Online New Year’s Event gives gamers a good opportunity to get some free rewards after the recently released The Chop Shop DLC. All you have to do is start the game by logging in anytime between now and January 3, 2023, to unlock all of the New Year’s items.

Here’s everything that can be claimed before the event ends:

Silver New Year’s Hat

Gold New Year’s Hat

Bronze New Year’s Hat

Silver New Year’s Glasses

Gold New Year’s Glasses

Rainbow New Year’s Glasses

Armor, Snacks, and Ammo (Fully refilled)

No matter what your geographical location is, everyone can unlock and collect these free rewards by Rockstar Games.

What else is available in the GTA Online New Year’s Event?

The current weekly update bonuses are still active, so you can capitalize on them as you start off 2024. Below are some time-limited events and bonuses that you should claim before they expire on January 3, 2024:

3x Money and RP:

New Community Series Jobs (Holiday-themed)

2x Money and RP:

Snowball Fights (Deathmatches)

Entourage (Festive Remix) Adversary Mode

Drift Races

You can also participate in the Yeti Hunt in GTA Online and unlock the Yeti Outfit while the event is still available. Likewise, the Happy Holidays Hauler event is currently active, dropping free items throughout Los Santos and Blaine County.

The Gooch, Weazel Plaza Shootout, and Snowmen collectibles are all available until January 3, 2024, allowing you to unlock the following:

The Gooch Outfit

Snowman Outfit

WM 29 Pistol

New Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are also available at the moment:

Fathom FR36 - The McTony Robbery

The McTony Robbery Ocelot Jugular - The Podium Robbery

The Podium Robbery Dinka Sugoi - The Gangbanger Robbery

Below are the current vehicles stocked at the car showrooms:

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Bravado Dorado

Ocelot Ardent

Benefactor Streiter

Vapid Riata

Lampadati Pigalle

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Gallivanter Baller ST

Albany V-STR

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 story rumor circulating online, players can enjoy the New Year in Los Santos while waiting for official information on the upcoming game.

