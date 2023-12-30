New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles available after the New Year's Day update

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles have been introduced with the latest New Year’s Day update, along with a brand new robbery, as part of The Chop Shop DLC. As reported by a famous Rockstar Games insider on X on December 28, 2023, the publisher has shuffled the available Robbery Vehicles with a new set and added The McTony Robbery for the first time since the DLC release.

The new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles mentioned below will be available throughout January 3, 2024.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles after the update – FR36, Jugular, and Sugoi

Expand Tweet

As shown in the X post above, Tez2 shared a screenshot of the new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles being available with the December 28 New Year’s Day update.

Here’s a brief about each of the new rides:

1) Fathom FR36 (The McTony Robbery)

The Fathom FR36 debuted with the Chop Shop update. Its design appears to have taken inspiration from the following real-life cars:

Third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupe – Overall design

Fourth-generation Infiniti G Line (V36) – Front bumper, tail lights, and side skirts

2006-2008 Nissan 350Z (Z33) – Headlight setup

This brand-new two-seater sports coupe can reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.214.

2) Ocelot Jugular (The Podium Robbery)

The Ocelot Jugular is a four-seater sports car in GTA Online added as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It has derived much inspiration from the real-life Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

As tested by Broughy1322, the Jugular is powered by a V8 engine capable of reaching a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:02.363.

3) Dinka Sugoi (The Gangbanger Robbery)

This five-door sports hatchback was added to the game with The Diamond Casino Heist in 2020. Its design seems inspired by the real-life Honda Civic Type R FK8.

The Dinka Sugoi runs on a V8 engine that allows it to reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:08.836.

With GTA Tokyo seemingly scrapped for good, players can participate in all Salvage Yard Robberies while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.