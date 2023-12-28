GTA Online Chop Shop Update becomes the most-watched YouTube trailer for the game

GTA Online Chop Shop update trailer was released on December 12, 2023, and it has already become the most viewed DLC trailer for the popular multiplayer game. The 30-second long video has garnered over 19 million views since its release, breaking records set by all previous DLC trailers for the game, including Los Santos Drug Wars, San Andreas Mercenaries, and more.

Fans are calling it the GTA 6 effect, and the next title of the series has generated a buzz all over the world with its trailer.

GTA Online Chop Shop update gains 19+ million views in just 2+ weeks

The trailer mentioned above for the GTA Online Chop Shop update gained 19+ million views in just 17+ days, an outstanding achievement for the game and its developer, Rockstar Games. The video could surpass 24+ million views of the Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal trailer in 2024.

Famous YouTuber TGG called it “The GTA 6 effect,” as the trailer for the upcoming title in the series was released before the Chop Shop DLC trailer. Many other fans also reacted to the Rockstar Games' latest success and hype surrounding the series after all these years:

The Chop Shop update added new content: Property, vehicles, and more

The Grand Theft Auto Online Chop Shop update is considered one of the best DLC updates for the game in a long time. Not only did it add a brand-new business that is fun to run, but it also added many vehicles from the get-go.

Here’s everything new released with the update so far:

New Game Modes/Events:

Tow Truck Service

Drift Races

Media Sticks

New Salvage Yard Robberies:

The Duggan Robbery

The Gangbanger Robbery

The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Podium Robbery

The McTony Robbery

New Properties:

Salvage Yard

The Vinewood Club Garage

New Vehicles:

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Brute Police Riot

Vapid Dominator GT

Vapid Aleutian

Karin Vivanite

Fathom FR36

Declasse Impaler LX

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Karin Asterope GZ

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Brute Boxville (LSDS)

Bravado Dorado

New characters:

Salvage Yard Staff

Jamal's pilot

Yusuf Amir

Jamal Amir

La'oub Princess Captain

Ahron Ward

King Tiny

Yeti

The DLC also added a lot of holiday-themed content with the recent Grand Theft Auto Online Christmas Event 2023.

