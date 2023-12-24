GTA Online Christmas Event 2023 is live: Everything you need to know

GTA Online Christmas Event 2023 is currently live, offering a lot of new experiences and holiday-themed rewards to players around the globe. From now till January 3, 2024, players can take advantage of special game modes, random events, and free rewards that Los Santos is offering at the moment. Whether someone wants to unlock a new weapon or collect holiday-themed clothing apparel, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s take a look at everything the GTA Online Christmas Event 2023 has to offer through New Year.

GTA Online Christmas Event 2023: New adversary mode, weapon, rewards, and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update kickstarted the Christmas Event 2023 with many new surprises and collectibles to get this holiday season. Here’s everything new available in the game till January 3, 2024:

1) Snowball Fights: Snowball Fights is a brand new deathmatch game mode this Christmas week in which players go against each other using Snowball Launcher as the weapon. Gamers can earn double cash and RP by participating in this holiday-themed game mode.

2) Entourage (Festive Remix): This is another brand new GTA Online Christmas experience for players in which Elves must protect Santa from evil Krampuses. Playing this Adversary mode not only gives 2x money and RP, but also the Christmas skins for the following weapons:

Special Carbine

Combat Pistol

Heavy Sniper

3) Yeti Hunt: GTA Online Yeti Hunt is a brand new treasure-hunt-like event that finally allows players to go head-to-head with the mythical creature, Yeti. It involves searching for clues and eliminating the creature to earn $100,000 and unlock the Yeti Outfit.

4) Christmas Holiday Gifts: Rockstar Games is giving several gifts this Christmas week in the game and one can claim them by just logging in and playing by December 27, 2023:

Snowball Launcher

Candy Cane Weapon

White Xmas Reindeer Hat

Green Xmas Tree Hat

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

The developer is also rewarding players with various gifts for the New Year’s occasion this year. One can earn the below-mentioned free items by playing the game between December 28-January 3, 2024:

New Year’s Hats (Bronze, Gold, and Silver)

New Year’s Glasses (Rainbow, Gold, and Silver)

5) Last year’s attractions return: Rockstar Games didn’t forget about last year’s Christmas events and brought them back this year, such as Snowmen collectibles, the Weazel Plaza Shootout, and The Gooch event.

Here’s everything rest available in the Christmas Event 2023 that deserves attention:

Bravado Dorado

2x cash and RP on Drift Races

3x cash and RP on new Community Series Jobs

New Salvage Yard Robberies

With Ana Esposito rumored to play Lucia in the upcoming title, it seems like the best time to be a fan of the series and celebrate Christmas in Los Santos.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which platform do you play GTA Online on? PlayStation/Xbox PC 0 votes