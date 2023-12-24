GTA 6 fans believe actress Ana Esposito to be Lucia, make side-by-side comparisons

GTA 6 Lucia has been one of the most talked about protagonists in the series since the release of the game’s first trailer on December 5, 2023. While the developer, Rockstar Games, hasn’t shared any details about the actor involved, fans seem to have already found the talent behind the upcoming major character. According to some, Ana Esposito is allegedly playing the role of Lucia in the game.

The speculation raises curiosity among the fanbase, and many started sharing comparisons between the two.

GTA 6 Lucia actress might be Ana Esposito as per fans’ speculations

As can be seen above, fans started speculating about Ana Esposito being the actress behind the GTA 6 Lucia protagonist on social media platform X on December 24, 2023. According to one, here are some key points that indicate her involvement in Rockstar’s upcoming title:

Ana Esposito looks like the Lucia from the trailer.

The actress is based in New York.

She doesn’t have any social media presence due to a possibly strict NDA.

Previously starred in Law & Order like other Rockstar Games’ actors in the past, including Ned Luke.

They further shared a voice comparison between the fictional GTA 6 character and the real-life actress, along with other curious fans who shared their parts of the comparison:

Another fan shared some facts about Ana Esposito that seem to match with the fictional character's appearance, further stirring the rumors of her talents in the upcoming title by Rockstar:

Age Range: 27-37

27-37 Ethnicities: Hispanic/Latino

Hispanic/Latino Height: 5’6”/168 cm

5’6”/168 cm Build: Average

Average Eyes: Brown

Brown Hair: Brown

Rockstar Games showed a brief introduction to Lucia's protagonist in the game’s official trailer, and the character does look somewhat like Ana Esposito.

The speculation came to light after the recent GTA 6 controversy. Players should note that the alleged actress has not been confirmed to be involved in Grand Theft Auto 6, and everyone is requested to take this speculation with a grain of salt while respecting her at the same time.

Another alleged voice actor involved in Grand Theft Auto 6 is Bryan Zampella, who has been teasing the fans for quite some time. The actor is rumored to play the role of Jason, the second protagonist of the upcoming title.

The studio is expected to release GTA 6 trailer 2 in Q2 of 2024.

