After Florida Joker, another man claims the GTA 6 trailer used his likeness

The Florida Joker may have made headlines after the release of the GTA 6 trailer, but it seems he is not the only one who wants Rockstar Games’ attention. A man from Florida recently claimed that a character in the trailer of the upcoming title bears a resemblance to him. He uploaded a video on a TikTok profile with the username @zoeepoppyy and asked the studio to pay him money for allegedly using his likeness in the game.

The Florida Joker has previously also threatened the developer with a big lawsuit for allegedly using a character based on him in the trailer.

GTA 6 trailer sparks another controversy, and this time, it involves a Florida man, not Joker

As seen in the post above, @zoeepoppyy claimed to be from Florida and asked Rockstar Games for money after showing viewers a scene from the GTA 6 trailer. Here’s what he said in the 58-second TikTok video after showing a side-by-side comparison of him and an in-game character:

“Rockstar, GTA, Whoever, come on man look at it... And they come by the chain only got one of my chains and now look at the shades, look at the hair no come on…Can I get paid? That me right now come on twinning…it’s twin now, they don’t clone Tyrone man why y’all want me to get paid.

“Come on...man y’all notice me, man. Yeah, I know a real Floridian as known man, come one, y’all know this Florida boy, come on let me get paid.”

The man also seemingly referred to the Florida Joker by saying he doesn’t want to get a lawyer.

With this video, @zoeepoppyy becomes the second person to call out Rockstar for the upcoming GTA game’s trailer after the Florida Joker.

On December 17, 2023, Laurence Sullivan, aka the Florida Joker, threatened to sue Rockstar if the company didn’t respond to him within 48 hours. He previously asked the studio to pay him $1-2 million for allegedly using his likeness in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Players should note that Rockstar has not responded to either claim so far.

