The GTA 6 trailer took the gaming world by storm, but some people had issues with the characters shown in the video. Laurence Sullivan, popularly known as the Florida Joker, has once again resurfaced, giving Rockstar Games a 48-hour ultimatum to pay him a big amount of money for all his "pain and suffering." In a recent TikTok video, he said:

“I’ve contacted my lawyer, we’re building the biggest case on you. I want my pain and suffering money now!”

This happened after a lot of people, including Ned Luke (voice actor of Michael De Santa in GTA 5) and Roger Clark (voice actor of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2), had previously warned the Florida Joker not to go down this path but rather use this as an opportunity.

GTA 6 trailer has riled up the Floria Joker

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time, and its trailer has already broken several records in just 12 days. However, soon after it dropped, Florida Joker released a video complaining that Rockstar Games used his likeliness without his permission.

Things escalated quite quickly after tons of people started responding and making fun of his demands. He soon shared another video demanding the developer to pay him two million dollars as compensation. In response, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke said this:

“"I got hard evidence” but no lower lip. Feel me? I need that money to buy one."

Expand Tweet

However, these responses have not deterred the Florida Joker as he posted another video recently after dying his hair purple, trying to show how he and the character that shows up in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer at the 1:04 minute mark are the same.

In the most recent video, he told the community how his case was different from Lindsay Lohan's and that he was already in talks with his lawyers. He also mentioned that Rockstar Games only has 48 hours to respond and pay him the money, or he would proceed with the lawsuit.

Here are some of the reactions to his latest video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from the Florida Joker making ridiculous claims, GTA 6 map leaks are also making ripples in the community.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the Florida Joker is doing too much now? Yes, he should stop Nah, he is right 0 votes