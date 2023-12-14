GTA 5 actor Ned Luke reacts to Florida Joker's lawsuit threat to Rockstar

Although the GTA 6 trailer was released recently, it remains surrounded by controversies. Laurence Sullivan, popularly known as the Floria Joker, has once again taken to social media, threatening Rockstar Games to pay him a large sum of money. The episode began after he posted a video saying that the tattoo-faced character resembles his appearance and that the developer did not seek his permission before using his likelihood.

GTA 5's Michael de Santa's voice actor, Ned Luke, who goes by @ned_luke on X, recently reacted to Florida Joker's threats in a sarcastic manner. He had shared his thoughts on this situation earlier, but this time, he slammed Florida Joker after the latter demanded millions of dollars. He said:

"“I got hard evidence” but no lower lip. Feel me? I need that money to buy one."

Fans also shared their reactions to his comment as well as the clip of the Florida Joker.

Florida Joker is back, threatening Rockstar Games over the GTA 6 trailer

The entire fiasco with the Florida Joker started soon after Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer on December 5. There is a heavily tattooed character in a court setting at the 1:04 mark in the video, which looks similar to Laurence Sullivan. For those unaware, he gained attention online after his mugshot went viral.

Soon after, Florida Joker posted a TikTok video asking Rockstar Games to pay him $2 million for using his resemblance to the character. Fans of the franchise have been mocking him for his demand since the character from the trailer has tattoos that look different from Florida Joker.

Here are some user reactions to his accusations and lawsuit threats:

Recently, Roger Clark, the voice actor of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, also reacted to the Florida Joker's demands, poking fun at the situation and mentioning how Rockstar Games is always prepared for such situations. Several others have tried suing the studio for similar reasons in the past but did not succeed.

Fans have asked the Florida Joker to enjoy the free fame that the trailer has brought him. However, it looks like things will not quiet down, as he has dyed his hair to match that of the character from the trailer. Rockstar Games has not released a statement regarding the matter.

