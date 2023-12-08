Did Florida Joker just threaten Rockstar for GTA 6 trailer?

While the GTA 6 trailer is getting praise from around the globe, some people are unhappy with what Rockstar Games portrayed in the video. Recently, Lawrence Sullivan, popularly known as the Florida Joker, took to TikTok to share his views about the tattoo-faced criminal that shows up in the trailer. He has posted a series of videos claiming that Rockstar used his likeness for that character without his permission.

In a cryptic message, he told the viewers how he is not happy with the studio's decision to use that character in the trailer. He said:

"You know where they get that character… by me… GTA, we gotta talk."

While some people are claiming that the studio is in the wrong for using his likelihood, others are making fun of the situation by sharing memes and saying how Florida Joker will lose the lawsuit against the video game giant.

This article will shed more light on this topic and discuss if the character is based on Lawrence Sullivan or not.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 trailer might have referenced the Florida Joker

The Grand Theft Auto series is popular for parodying ridiculous and viral internet memes and current happenings. The GTA 6 trailer has been no different in this regard. Fans saw a heavily tattooed character in a court at the 1:04 minute mark in the video.

A lot of people quickly associated him with the Florida Joker, who went viral in 2017 for his mugshot. On December 6, he posted a video on TikTok under the username @lawrence.sullivan0 accusing Rockstar of using his likelihood and mocking him through the trailer. While both of them do share some similarities, most people believe that his threats will not work against the studio.

Rockstar Games has been under fire in the past for similar cases where popular figures have accused them of using their likelihood in their games without permission. However, they haven't been able to win for certain reasons.

Fans react to Florida Joker's potential charge

Expand Tweet

In the clip shared by @videotechuk_ on X (formerly Twitter), Lawrence Sullivan did not mention anything about suing Rockstar Games. Although fans are speculating that he might go down his path, many believe that it will not turn out well for Florida Joker, as several people have tried this tactic in the past.

As mentioned before, there are some similarities between them both. The tattoos are mostly different from the character that was shown in the GTA 6 trailer. So, it is not a 1:1 likeliness. On top of that, Rockstar Games generally use these characters as a parody that saves them from lawsuits and copyrights.

Fans are also sharing hilarious memes about the situation and advising Florida Joker to stay calm. Here are some of the funniest reactions to this situation:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some people are checking out all the references that Rockstar included in the trailer, others are busy looking at all the GTA 6 cars that are confirmed to be in the game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Florida Joker could win a lawsuit against Rockstar Games? No chance He might, maybe 0 votes