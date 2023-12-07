GTA 6 trailer shows Lucia's story backward: Rumor explored

The GTA 6 trailer has revealed significant information about the story and the setting. That said, it has also started several new rumors, especially about the protagonist duo. Soon after Rockstar Games dropped the trailer, some fans noticed small details like her ankle monitor and stated that Lucia's story might be shown backward in the video.

This is an interesting theory because the trailer begins with her being in prison and saying she got caught because of "bad luck." Soon after, we see her and Jason riding out into the town and robbing stores. So, it is highly possible that the trailer decided to show her ultimate fate at the very beginning.

This article will further explore this rumor and share thoughts and speculations about it and if it is probable.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion, rumors, and speculations.

The GTA 6 trailer has started a new rumor about the protagonist Lucia

As mentioned before, the GTA 6 trailer shows Lucia in prison at the beginning of the trailer and then shows her and Jason performing robberies in the city. This has led a lot of people to believe that her story was shown in reverse in the video. Speculated by an X user who goes by @DramaAlert, this fan theory has sparked a debate among the community about her fate and the game's plot.

While many side with this notion and believe that Rockstar Games might go down this path, others disagree. According to the opposing party, the game might start with Lucia and Jason committing crimes and her getting caught. However, she could possibly get released earlier and then decide to flee and rejoin the world of crime and robberies.

Lucia can be seen wearing an ankle monitor here (Image via Rockstar Games)

This theory has also gained a lot of traction because the official art of the GTA 6 trailer showed Lucia wearing an ankle monitor. This hints towards her getting out of prison on probation but continuing her criminal life.

While the first theory might be probable, it has a couple of loopholes that cannot be explained at the moment. For example, if Lucia goes to prison at the end of GTA 6, it means that players won't be able to play as her after completing the story. This does not sound like something the developer would add to the game.

While these theories might turn out to be true, things will not become clear till Rockstar Games rolls out more trailers or shares additional information with the community. Till then, fans are advised to take any rumor with a grain of salt.

At the time of writing, fans are more worried about the GTA 6 price and when Rockstar Games will begin the pre-orders.

