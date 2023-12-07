GTA 6 expected release year for PC: When can fans expect a PC release date announcement?

Soon after the first official GTA 6 trailer came out, Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, announced in its press release that the title would be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Since PC wasn't part of that list, many Grand Theft Auto fans were disappointed. However, this doesn't mean that the upcoming title will skip the popular gaming platform.

Rockstar usually launches new games on consoles first and then makes it available on PC at a later date. Grand Theft Auto 4, 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many other games from the studio are examples of this. In this article, we will be analyzing when fans can expect a GTA 6 PC release announcement.

GTA 6 PC release year and date announcement speculation

2025 has been announced as the release year for GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. No such announcements have been made for the game on PC, but fans can expect it to be released a year or two later.

If Rockstar Games uses the same strategy as it did with Grand Theft Auto 5, a PC announcement for the sequel might arrive a few months after its release on consoles. Grand Theft Auto 5 came out for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, and it was announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in June 2014.

First Grand Theft Auto 5 PC announcement. (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

Then, a PC release date of January 2015 was announced in September 2014, but it actually came out on the platform in April 2015 following a delay.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released on PC in 2015. (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

The GTA 6 trailer confirmed 2025 as the release year for the next Grand Theft Auto, but an exact date isn't known. Nevertheless, fans can expect a PC release date announcement at some point in 2026, with a release date possibly falling in early 2027.

Having said that, Red Dead Redemption 2's case is also worth considering. This game launched in October 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One with no signs of a PC release, quite similar to Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar then confirmed a November 2019 PC release date for the game in October 2019.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release date announcement. (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

Therefore, fans can also expect a 2026 PC release date for GTA 6 with an announcement either in the same year or in 2025. However, readers should note that this is just speculation.

Although Rockstar hasn't announced Grand Theft Auto 6 for PC yet, the studio will release a GTA Online Winter Update this month on all platforms. Rumors suggest that it might drop next week, but an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

