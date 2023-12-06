What year is GTA 6 set in? Rumors explored

An interesting question being asked by fans about GTA 6 is what year it will be set in. Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed that yet, but we assume that it will be set in modern times, given the significance of social media in its debut trailer. Other Grand Theft Auto games in the HD Universe are also set in modern times, which is why the case might be the same for the next one as well.

Interestingly, some rumors suggest that it might be set in 2025, which is, in fact, its release year. In this article, we will be exploring such rumors and try to speculate what year GTA 6 will be set in.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and based on rumors. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Rumors suggest GTA 6 might be set in 2025

The final moments of the GTA 6 trailer revealed that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel will be released sometime in 2025. However, rumors suggest that the game's story mode might also be set in the same year.

Although the series' 3D Universe games take place in years preceding their release years, the ones in the HD Universe (Grand Theft Auto IV and V) seem to take place in their release years, 2008 and 2013, respectively.

Niko Bellic arrives in Liberty at the beginning of Grand Theft Auto IV, and the LCPD criminal database in that game suggests that this event occurred in 2008.

Niko Bellic's LCPD criminal database (Image via YouTube/ whatever57010)

As can be seen in the image above, Niko has a criminal record of Grand Theft Auto in 2008 and is marked as a recent immigrant in Liberty City. This is one of the biggest indicators of the title being set in the same year as its release year.

In Grand Theft Auto V, Michael De Santa recalls his first bank score taking place in 1988. Trevor then comments about it taking place 25 years ago. This can be heard during The Paleto Score mission, suggesting that the game's story mode is set in 2013, once again, the same as its release year.

Grand Theft Auto VI will most likely be set in the HD Universe as well and, hence, should be set in 2025, keeping the previous trend in mind.

Expand Tweet

While the sequel's debut trailer didn't confirm what year it will be set in, we did get a first official look at GTA 6 characters like Lucia and the alleged male protagonist Jason, Vice City, and its surrounding areas, as well as the game's stunning visual effects. The trailer has also broken some records and is currently one of the most talked-about things on the internet.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you played GTA 4 and 5? Yes No 0 votes