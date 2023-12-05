Is Michael De Santa in GTA 6?

Michael De Santa is a popular character from Grand Theft Auto 5, and fans now want to see him in GTA 6. Unfortunately, the protagonist of the 2013 title did not appear in the sequel's official trailer, which recently went live around the globe.

Oddly enough, Michael has yet to even appear in GTA Online. He is the only one out of Grand Theft Auto 5's three lead characters left to debut in the multiplayer. However, this does not mean that he won't be in the next game in the series.

Michael De Santa in GTA 6: Is the character in the series' next game?

Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 official trailer to much fanfare. The one-minute, 31-second video showcased many features of the highly anticipated sequel, such as its visual effects, setting, and characters.

However, Michael De Santa was not featured in the trailer and, hence, might not be in the next game. That said, Rockstar Games is expected to release a few more trailers for the game before the GTA 6 release date, and Michael could appear in any of them.

Michael was arguably the most relatable out of the three Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists, which is a big reason for his popularity. His voice actor, Ned Luke, has maintained a healthy relationship with the fanbase since the game came out, which is why they often ask for his return to the franchise.

Rumors about Michael's return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Winter Update were strong, with even his voice actor teasing the same through cryptic replies on social media. However, Michael's name was nowhere to be seen when Rockstar Games revealed details about the upcoming DLC.

That said, Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony is set to return in the upcoming Winter Update. A new business will also be introduced to Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode, along with fresh content and some quality-of-life changes. These additions should keep players busy while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 to arrive.

While the wait for Michael's return to the series continues, Grand Theft Auto 6's first official trailer introduces some new characters. The only one named so far is Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist. The male character who appeared with her is also featured in the game's official artwork and is reported to be the second protagonist (reportedly named Jason).

Both characters appeared in the September 2022 development footage leak, but this was fans' first official look at them. More information is expected to come soon, along with details like the GTA 6 pre-order date.

