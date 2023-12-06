Will GTA 6 be banned? Boycott and ban calls explained

Less than 24 hours after the official release of the GTA 6 trailer, many have already started calling for a game ban. Rockstar Games has been known for being dragged into controversies in the past, and the same scenarios have risen after the first trailer of the upcoming game was released. While most fans loved the studio’s presentation, protesting hashtags are also circulating on social media platforms.

This article explains whether GTA 6 will be banned and what the commotions are all about.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Will the ban calls affect the release of GTA 6?

Jackson Hinkle's comment about the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. (Image via X/@jacksonhinklle)

The straightforward answer is no. Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be banned because some users are offended by its presentation. One of the earliest contradictory statements came from Jackson Hinkle (X/@jacksonhinklle), an American political commentator, who called Rockstar Games “Zionist” and criticized it for promoting sexual content.

The social media influencer also asked their followers to trend the hashtag #BanGTA6. Jackson shared two images of GTA 6 characters, saying the game will spoil the children of America with its sexual content.

Rev Laskaris' comment about the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. (Image via X/@REVMAXXING)

Another user named Rev Laskaris (X/@REVMAXXING) also joined the movement and stated that the game would damage the mental health of young people with its sexually suggestive content.

While the ban supporters are going above and beyond to cancel the release of the next Grand Theft Auto game, fans are seen actively fighting against them. Many people called out Jackson Hinkle and Rev Laskaris for their propaganda to go viral using the fandom of Rockstar Games and GTA 6.

Expand Tweet

Some also pointed out that the upcoming game has yet to be rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Most Rockstar Games titles get adult or mature ratings, meaning they are certainly not for underage children to play.

However, the ban supporters either ignore or overlook this fact and continue to call for a boycott of the unreleased and unrated game.

Other controversies associated with Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has faced controversies with almost all titles of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The series has been historically criticized for promoting violence and crime in glorious manners.

The Hot Coffee controversy of San Andreas, drunk driving in Grand Theft Auto 4, and torture scenes of the "By the Book" mission in GTA 5 are some of the most popular controversies the studio has faced so far.

However, since the titles are exclusively made and released for adult audiences, Rockstar Games has always come out clean from such occasional disputes.

The ongoing ban and boycott controversy is also expected to end soon since it lacks a solid foundation. Moreover, the gaming community is disregarding the claims, causing the movement to lose traction.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you support the GTA 6 ban? Yes No 0 votes