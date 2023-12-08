List of all GTA 6 cars and vehicles seemingly confirmed by trailer and leaks

Rockstar Games released the official GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, giving fans their first look at many features in the title, including vehicles. Whether players want to see new rides debut or their favorite ones from past titles return, there’s a lot of stuff seemingly revealed by the trailer.

While the developer hasn’t confirmed any of these vehicles officially, the gaming community has come together determined to find GTA 6 content before the title even releases. That being said, let’s learn about every car and vehicle reportedly found in the game’s trailer so far.

Note: The details below are based on leaks and data analyzed by GTABase.com

GTA 6 cars: Every car seemingly confirmed by the trailer so far

Here’s a list of all supercars and sports cars that have been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer as of December 8, 2023:

Albany Alpha

Bravado Banshee

Dinka Blista Compact

Bravado Buffalo

Bravado Buffalo S

Grotti Carbonizzare

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Pfister Comet Retro Custom

Pfister Comet S2

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Invetero Coquette D10

Ubermacht Cypher

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Grotti Furia

Karin Futo

Ocelot Jugular

Ocelot Locust

Obey Omnis e-GT

Maibatsu Penumbra

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Benefactor Schafter V12

Karin Sultan

Karin Sultan RS

Declasse Tornado

Pegassi Zentorno

Pegassi Zurrusso

Unknown Sports Car 1 [New]

Unknown Super Car 1 [New]

Unknown Super Car 2 [New]

Lamborghini Aventador-based car [New]

GTA 6 motorcycles: A complete list of bikes seen in the trailer

Here are the motorcycles found in the game’s trailer:

Dinka Double-T

Western Nightblade

Maibatsu Sanchez

Maibatsu Sanchez (Livery)

Unknown Motorcycle 1 [New]

Unknown Motorcycle 2 [New]

Other cars, vans, and SUVs seemingly confirmed so far

Apart from the mainstream vehicles, the GTA 6 official trailer also gave fans a glimpse at other miscellaneous rides, including SUVs and vans:

Pfister Astron

Gallivanter Baller

Gallivanter Baller ST

Vapid Benson

Bravado Bison

Nagasaki Blazer

Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard

Vapid Bobcat XL

Brute Boxville

Albany Buccaneer

Albany Buccaneer Custom

Bravado Buffalo STX

Declasse Burrito

Brute Camper

Vapid Caracara

Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Lifeguard)

Vapid Chino

Vapid Contender

Brute Dashound

Schyster Deviant

Imponte DF8-90

Vapid Dominator

Vapid Dominator ASP

Vapid Dominator GTX

Benefactor Dubsta

Albany Emperor

Willard Faction Custom Donk

Bravado Feroci

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Declasse Granger

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Bravado Gresley

Annis Hellion

Vulcar Ingot

Karin Intruder

Enus Jubilee

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Vapid Liberator

Vapid Minivan

HVY Mixer

Declasse Moonbeam

Maibatsu Mule

Lampadati Novak

Oceanic

Nagasaki Outlaw

JoBuilt Phantom

Schyster PMP 700

Albany Primo

Albany Primo Custom

Karin Rebel

Ubermacht Rebla GTS

Dundreary Regina

Imponte Ruiner

Bravado Rumpo

Bravado Rumpo Custom

Declasse Sabre Turbo

Vapid Sadler

Vapid Sandking XL

Canis Seminole Frontier

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Vapid Slamvan

Vapid Speedo

Vapid Stanier

Zirconium Stratum

Nagasaki Street Blazer

Obey Tailgater

Pegassi Toros

Declasse Tulip

Declasse Tulip M-100

Declasse Vamos

Dinka Verus

Dundreary Virgo Classic

Declasse Yosemite Rancher

Bravado Youga

Bravado Youga Classic

Buick Skylark 6th generation-based car [New]

Chevrolet Impala 10th generation-based car [New]

Chevrolet Sonic

Dodge Caravan 5th generation-based car [New]

Dodge Ram Dually-based vehicle [New]

Dodge Ram 2nd generation [New]

Unknown Compact 1 [New]

Unknown SUV 1 [New]

Unknown Tour Bus [New]

Unknown Van 1 [New]

Unknown Van 2 [New]

List of emergency vehicles in the game known so far

While there have been a lot of vehicles removed from GTA Online, it seems that Rockstar Games is putting a lot of effort into making the vehicle catalog diverse enough:

Vapid Police Cruiser

Bravado Police Cruiser [New]

Bravado Police Cruiser (Buffalo)

Bravado Police Cruiser (Gauntlet Hellfire) [New]

Vapid Police Cruiser (Interceptor)

Buckingham Police Maverick

Declasse Sheriff SUV

Ford Explorer-like Police SUV

List of other things expected in the upcoming game

Here's a list of boats confirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6 based on the trailer:

Airboat/Fanboat [New]

Shitzu Longfin

Speedophille Seashark

Pegassi Speeder

Shitzu Tropic

Horizon PC60 Power Catamaran-inspired boat [New]

Unknown Boat 1 [New]

Unknown Boat 2 [New]

Unknown Boat 3 [New]

Unknown Yacht 1 [New]

Unknown Yacht 2 [New]

Here are the planes and helicopters expected to be in the game:

Blimp

Mammoth Dodo

Buckingham Maverick

Buckingham Police Maverick

Sea Sparrow

Buckingham SuperVolito

With GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S releasing in 2025, there’s a lot of time before the community knows about other vehicles set to be featured in the game.

Unfortunately for curious fans, there is no GTA 6 price set by Rockstar Games yet.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar should add more cars from previous titles? Yes Not much 0 votes