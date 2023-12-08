List of all GTA 6 cars and vehicles seemingly confirmed by trailer and leaks

Rockstar Games released the official GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, giving fans their first look at many features in the title, including vehicles. Whether players want to see new rides debut or their favorite ones from past titles return, there’s a lot of stuff seemingly revealed by the trailer.
While the developer hasn’t confirmed any of these vehicles officially, the gaming community has come together determined to find GTA 6 content before the title even releases. That being said, let’s learn about every car and vehicle reportedly found in the game’s trailer so far.
Note: The details below are based on leaks and data analyzed by GTABase.com
GTA 6 cars: Every car seemingly confirmed by the trailer so far
Here’s a list of all supercars and sports cars that have been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer as of December 8, 2023:
- Albany Alpha
- Bravado Banshee
- Dinka Blista Compact
- Bravado Buffalo
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Grotti Cheetah Classic
- Pfister Comet Retro Custom
- Pfister Comet S2
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Ubermacht Cypher
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- Grotti Furia
- Karin Futo
- Ocelot Jugular
- Ocelot Locust
- Obey Omnis e-GT
- Maibatsu Penumbra
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
- Benefactor Schafter V12
- Karin Sultan
- Karin Sultan RS
- Declasse Tornado
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Pegassi Zurrusso
- Unknown Sports Car 1 [New]
- Unknown Super Car 1 [New]
- Unknown Super Car 2 [New]
- Lamborghini Aventador-based car [New]
GTA 6 motorcycles: A complete list of bikes seen in the trailer
Here are the motorcycles found in the game’s trailer:
- Dinka Double-T
- Western Nightblade
- Maibatsu Sanchez
- Maibatsu Sanchez (Livery)
- Unknown Motorcycle 1 [New]
- Unknown Motorcycle 2 [New]
Other cars, vans, and SUVs seemingly confirmed so far
Apart from the mainstream vehicles, the GTA 6 official trailer also gave fans a glimpse at other miscellaneous rides, including SUVs and vans:
- Pfister Astron
- Gallivanter Baller
- Gallivanter Baller ST
- Vapid Benson
- Bravado Bison
- Nagasaki Blazer
- Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard
- Vapid Bobcat XL
- Brute Boxville
- Albany Buccaneer
- Albany Buccaneer Custom
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- Declasse Burrito
- Brute Camper
- Vapid Caracara
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Lifeguard)
- Vapid Chino
- Vapid Contender
- Brute Dashound
- Schyster Deviant
- Imponte DF8-90
- Vapid Dominator
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Benefactor Dubsta
- Albany Emperor
- Willard Faction Custom Donk
- Bravado Feroci
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Declasse Granger
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Bravado Gresley
- Annis Hellion
- Vulcar Ingot
- Karin Intruder
- Enus Jubilee
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Vapid Liberator
- Vapid Minivan
- HVY Mixer
- Declasse Moonbeam
- Maibatsu Mule
- Lampadati Novak
- Oceanic
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- JoBuilt Phantom
- Schyster PMP 700
- Albany Primo
- Albany Primo Custom
- Karin Rebel
- Ubermacht Rebla GTS
- Dundreary Regina
- Imponte Ruiner
- Bravado Rumpo
- Bravado Rumpo Custom
- Declasse Sabre Turbo
- Vapid Sadler
- Vapid Sandking XL
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Ubermacht Sentinel XS
- Vapid Slamvan
- Vapid Speedo
- Vapid Stanier
- Zirconium Stratum
- Nagasaki Street Blazer
- Obey Tailgater
- Pegassi Toros
- Declasse Tulip
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Declasse Vamos
- Dinka Verus
- Dundreary Virgo Classic
- Declasse Yosemite Rancher
- Bravado Youga
- Bravado Youga Classic
- Buick Skylark 6th generation-based car [New]
- Chevrolet Impala 10th generation-based car [New]
- Chevrolet Sonic
- Dodge Caravan 5th generation-based car [New]
- Dodge Ram Dually-based vehicle [New]
- Dodge Ram 2nd generation [New]
- Unknown Compact 1 [New]
- Unknown SUV 1 [New]
- Unknown Tour Bus [New]
- Unknown Van 1 [New]
- Unknown Van 2 [New]
List of emergency vehicles in the game known so far
While there have been a lot of vehicles removed from GTA Online, it seems that Rockstar Games is putting a lot of effort into making the vehicle catalog diverse enough:
- Vapid Police Cruiser
- Bravado Police Cruiser [New]
- Bravado Police Cruiser (Buffalo)
- Bravado Police Cruiser (Gauntlet Hellfire) [New]
- Vapid Police Cruiser (Interceptor)
- Buckingham Police Maverick
- Declasse Sheriff SUV
- Ford Explorer-like Police SUV
List of other things expected in the upcoming game
Here's a list of boats confirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6 based on the trailer:
- Airboat/Fanboat [New]
- Shitzu Longfin
- Speedophille Seashark
- Pegassi Speeder
- Shitzu Tropic
- Horizon PC60 Power Catamaran-inspired boat [New]
- Unknown Boat 1 [New]
- Unknown Boat 2 [New]
- Unknown Boat 3 [New]
- Unknown Yacht 1 [New]
- Unknown Yacht 2 [New]
Here are the planes and helicopters expected to be in the game:
- Blimp
- Mammoth Dodo
- Buckingham Maverick
- Buckingham Police Maverick
- Sea Sparrow
- Buckingham SuperVolito
With GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S releasing in 2025, there’s a lot of time before the community knows about other vehicles set to be featured in the game.
Unfortunately for curious fans, there is no GTA 6 price set by Rockstar Games yet.
