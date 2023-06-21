Which GTA Online cars were removed in June 2023 update (and why)

Rockstar released the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023, and added tons of new missions, cars, weapons, and much more. While the DLC brought major gameplay changes and improvements, it also shockingly removed over 180 different cars and vehicles from the in-game websites. From off-roaders to luxury sedans, a lot of fan-favorite rides are no longer purchasable in the game.
However, one could wonder why Rockstar made such a move which disappointed a lot of fans around the globe. That being said, this article will share the list of cars removed from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries and how the developers justified it.
List of GTA Online cars that cannot be purchased anymore from in-game websites (June 2023 update)
Here are all of the 2-seater cars removed from GTA Online Legendary Motorsport in the latest San Andreas Mercenaries June update 2023:
- Benefactor Surano
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- Coil Voltic
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Vapid Bullet
- Pegassi Vacca
- Pfister Comet
- Obey 9F
- Obey 9F Cabrio
- Pegassi Infernus
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Invetero Coquette
- Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Överflöd Entity XF
- Grotti Cheetah
- Dewbauchee JB 700
- Grotti Stinger
- Grotti Stinger GT
- Truffade Z-Type
- Albany Alpha
- Dinka Jester
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Coil Brawler
- Bravado Verlierer
- Pfister 811
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
- Annis RE-7B
- Vapid FMJ
- Progen Tyrus
- Emperor ETR1
- Ocelot Lynx
- BF Raptor
- Progen GP1
- Hijak Ruston
- Pegassi Torero
- Ocelot XA-21
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Coil Cyclone
- Übermacht SC1
- Annis Savestra
- Lampadati Viseris
- Grotti GT500
- Karin 190z
- Vapid Hustler
- Pfister Comet SR
- Ocelot Swinger
- Enus Stafford
- Schyster Deviant
- Vapid Clique
- Annis S80RR
- Enus Paragon R
- Vysser Neo
- Ocelot Locust
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Överflöd Imorgon
- Lampadati Tigon
4-seater cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries that cannot be purchased any longer from the Legendary Motorsport:
- Enus Super Diamond
- Dewbauchee Exemplar
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
- Gallivanter Baller LE
- Enus Cognoscenti
- Enus Cognoscenti 55
- Albany Roosevelt
- Albany Roosevelt Valor
- Benefactor XLS
- Coil Raiden
- Übermacht Revolter
- Enus Stafford
The Dinka Thruster has also been removed from the same website with the recent update.
GTA Online vehicles removed from Warstock Cache & Carry website in the San Andreas Mercenaries update:
- Vapid Liberator
- Canis Mesa
- Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard
- Declasse Lifeguard
- Mammoth Squaddie
- Dinka Verus
2-seater GTA Online cars no longer available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in June 2023:
- Weeny Issi
- Declasse Vigero
- Bravado Gauntlet
- Übermacht Zion
- Übermacht Zion Cabrio
- Benefactor Schwartzer
- Bravado Rat-Loader
- Übermacht Sentinel
- Maibatsu Penumbra
- Schyster Fusilade
- Ocelot F620
- Cheval Picador
- Vapid Blade
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Dinka Jester (Racecar)
- Massacro (Racecar)
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Vapid Retinue
- Albany Hermes
- Vulcar Fagaloa
- Lampadati Michelli GT
- Bollokan Prairie
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Imponte Ruiner
- Karin Futo
- Declasse Vamos
- Weeny Issi Sport
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
4-seater vehicles removed from GTA Online Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
- Karin Dilettante
- Cheval Fugitive
- Karin Asterope
- Albany Washington
- Zirconium Stratum
- Vapid Stanier
- Vapid Radius
- Premier
- Vapid Minivan
- Karin Intruder
- Vulcar Ingot
- Declasse Granger
- Declasse Asea
- Obey Tailgater
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Bravado Buffalo
- Dundreary Regina
- Vulcar Warrener
- Cheval Surge
- Benefactor Schafter
- Übermacht Oracle XS
- Ocelot Jackal
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Benefactor Streiter
- RUNE Cheburek
- Emperor Habanero
- Benefactor Serrano
- Fathom FQ 2
- Karin BeeJay XL
- Declasse Tulip
- Weeny Dynasty
- Canis Seminole Frontier
All of the off-road cars made un-purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in June 2023 update:
- BF Injection
- BF Dune Buggy
- Canis Bodhi
- Vapid Sandking SWB
- Karin Rebel (Rusty)
- Karin Rebel (Clean)
- Canis Kalahari
- BF Bifta
- Declasse Rancher XL
- Canis Seminole
- Vapid Riata
- Annis Hellion
List of luxury cars removed in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:
- Übermacht Oracle
- Lampadati Felon
- Lampadati Felon GT
- Obey Rocoto
- Albany Cavalcade
- Albany Cavalcade (2nd generation)
- Gallivanter Baller
- Bravado Gresley
- Dundreary Landstalker
- Vapid Contender
- Mammoth Patriot
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
GTA online motorcycles removed as purchasable vehicles from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
- Liberty City Cycles Hexer
- Dinka Double T
- Dinka Akuma
- Principe Faggio
- Maibatsu Sanchez (Both versions)
- Shitzu PCJ-600
- Nagasaki Blazer
- Shitzu Vader
- Pegassi Ruffian
- Pegassi Bati 801RR
- Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer
- Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign
- Liberty City Cycles Innovation
- Shitzu Hakuchou
- Principe Nemesis
- Dinka Enduro
- Western Motorcycle Company Cliffhanger
- Pegassi Faggio Sport
- Pegassi Faggio Mod
- Western Motorcycle Company Bagger
- Western Rat Bike
- Daemon (Biker’s one)
- Zombie Bobber
- Liberty City Cycles Avarus
- Liberty City Cycles Sanctus
- Pegassi Esskey
- Wolfsbane
Why did Rockstar remove these cars and vehicles in the June update 2023?
In the newswire post of June 13, 2023, Rockstar Games did explain the removal of the vehicles mentioned above. According to them, this big step will streamline the in-game shopping experience.
The developers also announced that these removed sets of wheels would occasionally come back for a limited time, such as being weekly podium vehicles.
While the developers didn’t specify more changes in the vehicle’s stores in the future, one can see similar updates as they all wait anxiously for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game in the series.
