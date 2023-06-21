Which GTA Online cars were removed in June 2023 update (and why)

Rockstar released the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023, and added tons of new missions, cars, weapons, and much more. While the DLC brought major gameplay changes and improvements, it also shockingly removed over 180 different cars and vehicles from the in-game websites. From off-roaders to luxury sedans, a lot of fan-favorite rides are no longer purchasable in the game.

However, one could wonder why Rockstar made such a move which disappointed a lot of fans around the globe. That being said, this article will share the list of cars removed from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries and how the developers justified it.

List of GTA Online cars that cannot be purchased anymore from in-game websites (June 2023 update)

Here are all of the 2-seater cars removed from GTA Online Legendary Motorsport in the latest San Andreas Mercenaries June update 2023:

Benefactor Surano

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

Coil Voltic

Grotti Carbonizzare

Vapid Bullet

Pegassi Vacca

Pfister Comet

Obey 9F

Obey 9F Cabrio

Pegassi Infernus

Benefactor Feltzer

Invetero Coquette

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

Överflöd Entity XF

Grotti Cheetah

Dewbauchee JB 700

Grotti Stinger

Grotti Stinger GT

Truffade Z-Type

Albany Alpha

Dinka Jester

Dewbauchee Massacro

Lampadati Furore GT

Benefactor Stirling GT

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Coil Brawler

Bravado Verlierer

Pfister 811

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Annis RE-7B

Vapid FMJ

Progen Tyrus

Emperor ETR1

Ocelot Lynx

BF Raptor

Progen GP1

Hijak Ruston

Pegassi Torero

Ocelot XA-21

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Coil Cyclone

Übermacht SC1

Annis Savestra

Lampadati Viseris

Grotti GT500

Karin 190z

Vapid Hustler

Pfister Comet SR

Ocelot Swinger

Enus Stafford

Schyster Deviant

Vapid Clique

Annis S80RR

Enus Paragon R

Vysser Neo

Ocelot Locust

Pegassi Zorrusso

Överflöd Imorgon

Lampadati Tigon

4-seater cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries that cannot be purchased any longer from the Legendary Motorsport:

Enus Super Diamond

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Gallivanter Baller LE

Enus Cognoscenti

Enus Cognoscenti 55

Albany Roosevelt

Albany Roosevelt Valor

Benefactor XLS

Coil Raiden

Übermacht Revolter

Enus Stafford

The Dinka Thruster has also been removed from the same website with the recent update.

GTA Online vehicles removed from Warstock Cache & Carry website in the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Vapid Liberator

Canis Mesa

Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard

Declasse Lifeguard

Mammoth Squaddie

Dinka Verus

2-seater GTA Online cars no longer available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in June 2023:

Weeny Issi

Declasse Vigero

Bravado Gauntlet

Übermacht Zion

Übermacht Zion Cabrio

Benefactor Schwartzer

Bravado Rat-Loader

Übermacht Sentinel

Maibatsu Penumbra

Schyster Fusilade

Ocelot F620

Cheval Picador

Vapid Blade

Lampadati Pigalle

Dinka Jester (Racecar)

Massacro (Racecar)

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Vapid Retinue

Albany Hermes

Vulcar Fagaloa

Lampadati Michelli GT

Bollokan Prairie

Chariot Romero Hearse

Imponte Ruiner

Karin Futo

Declasse Vamos

Weeny Issi Sport

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Übermacht Zion Classic

Vapid Peyote Gasser

4-seater vehicles removed from GTA Online Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Karin Dilettante

Cheval Fugitive

Karin Asterope

Albany Washington

Zirconium Stratum

Vapid Stanier

Vapid Radius

Premier

Vapid Minivan

Karin Intruder

Vulcar Ingot

Declasse Granger

Declasse Asea

Obey Tailgater

Bravado Buffalo S

Bravado Buffalo

Dundreary Regina

Vulcar Warrener

Cheval Surge

Benefactor Schafter

Übermacht Oracle XS

Ocelot Jackal

Albany Fränken Stange

Benefactor Streiter

RUNE Cheburek

Emperor Habanero

Benefactor Serrano

Fathom FQ 2

Karin BeeJay XL

Declasse Tulip

Weeny Dynasty

Canis Seminole Frontier

All of the off-road cars made un-purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in June 2023 update:

BF Injection

BF Dune Buggy

Canis Bodhi

Vapid Sandking SWB

Karin Rebel (Rusty)

Karin Rebel (Clean)

Canis Kalahari

BF Bifta

Declasse Rancher XL

Canis Seminole

Vapid Riata

Annis Hellion

List of luxury cars removed in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

Übermacht Oracle

Lampadati Felon

Lampadati Felon GT

Obey Rocoto

Albany Cavalcade

Albany Cavalcade (2nd generation)

Gallivanter Baller

Bravado Gresley

Dundreary Landstalker

Vapid Contender

Mammoth Patriot

Dundreary Landstalker XL

GTA online motorcycles removed as purchasable vehicles from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Liberty City Cycles Hexer

Dinka Double T

Dinka Akuma

Principe Faggio

Maibatsu Sanchez (Both versions)

Shitzu PCJ-600

Nagasaki Blazer

Shitzu Vader

Pegassi Ruffian

Pegassi Bati 801RR

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign

Liberty City Cycles Innovation

Shitzu Hakuchou

Principe Nemesis

Dinka Enduro

Western Motorcycle Company Cliffhanger

Pegassi Faggio Sport

Pegassi Faggio Mod

Western Motorcycle Company Bagger

Western Rat Bike

Daemon (Biker’s one)

Zombie Bobber

Liberty City Cycles Avarus

Liberty City Cycles Sanctus

Pegassi Esskey

Wolfsbane

Why did Rockstar remove these cars and vehicles in the June update 2023?

In the newswire post of June 13, 2023, Rockstar Games did explain the removal of the vehicles mentioned above. According to them, this big step will streamline the in-game shopping experience.

The developers also announced that these removed sets of wheels would occasionally come back for a limited time, such as being weekly podium vehicles.

While the developers didn’t specify more changes in the vehicle’s stores in the future, one can see similar updates as they all wait anxiously for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game in the series.

