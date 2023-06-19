All 188 cars and vehicles removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is the latest major DLC update that added tons of new content for the players this summer, including cars, aircraft, missions, weapons, and more. However, apart from the new stuff, Rockstar removed many great vehicles the game had to offer. Over 180 sets of wheels have been made unavailable for purchase from the in-game website with the update’s release.
This article will share every single car removed from the GTA Online multiplayer game.
List of GTA Online cars and vehicles removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update
Rockstar Games always try new things with every major DLC update. While the San Andreas Mercenaries introduced many of the best gameplay improvements, removing so many GTA Online cars was unexpected.
Here’s a complete list of cars and vehicles removed from GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update:
2-door vehicles removed from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Weeny Issi Sport
- Declasse Vamos
- Karin Futo
- Imponte Ruiner
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Bollokan Prairie
- Lampadati Michelli GT
- Vulcar Fagaloa
- Albany Hermes
- Vapid Retinue
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Massacro (Racecar)
- Dinka Jester (Racecar)
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Vapid Blade
- Cheval Picador
- Ocelot F620
- Schyster Fusilade
- Maibatsu Penumbra
- Übermacht Sentinel
- Bravado Rat-Loader
- Benefactor Schwartzer
- Übermacht Zion Cabrio
- Übermacht Zion
- Bravado Gauntlet
- Declasse Vigero
- Weeny Issi
4-Door vehicles removed from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Weeny Dynasty
- Declasse Tulip
- Karin BeeJay XL
- Fathom FQ 2
- Benefactor Serrano
- Emperor Habanero
- RUNE Cheburek
- Benefactor Streiter
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Ocelot Jackal
- Übermacht Oracle XS
- Benefactor Schafter
- Cheval Surge
- Vulcar Warrener
- Dundreary Regina
- Bravado Buffalo
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Obey Tailgater
- Declasse Asea
- Declasse Granger
- Vulcar Ingot
- Karin Intruder
- Vapid Minivan
- Premier
- Vapid Radius
- Vapid Stanier
- Zirconium Stratum
- Albany Washington
- Karin Asterope
- Cheval Fugitive
- Karin Dilettante
Off-road vehicles in GTA Online that are no longer available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:
- Annis Hellion
- Vapid Riata
- Canis Seminole
- Declasse Rancher XL
- BF Bifta
- Canis Kalahari
- Karin Rebel (Clean)
- Karin Rebel (Rusty)
- Vapid Sandking SWB
- Canis Bodhi
- BF Dune Buggy
- BF Injection
All luxury vehicles that cannot be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website anymore:
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Mammoth Patriot
- Vapid Contender
- Dundreary Landstalker
- Bravado Gresley
- Gallivanter Baller
- Albany Cavalcade (2nd generation)
- Albany Cavalcade
- Obey Rocoto
- Lampadati Felon GT
- Lampadati Felon
- Übermacht Oracle
List of motorcycles that have been removed from the game for purchase in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:
- Western Motorcycle Company Wolfsbane
- Pegassi Esskey
- Liberty City Cycles Sanctus
- Liberty City Cycles Avarus
- Western Motorcycle Company Zombie Bobber
- Western Motorcycle Company Daemon (Biker’s one)
- Western Rat Bike
- Western Motorcycle Company Bagger
- Pegassi Faggio Mod
- Pegassi Faggio Sport
- Western Motorcycle Company Cliffhanger
- Dinka Enduro
- Principe Nemesis
- Shitzu Hakuchou
- Liberty City Cycles Innovation
- Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign
- Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer
- Pegassi Bati 801RR
- Pegassi Ruffian
- Shitzu Vader
- Nagasaki Blazer
- Shitzu PCJ-600
- Maibatsu Sanchez (Both versions)
- Principe Faggio
- Dinka Akuma
- Dinka Double T
- Liberty City Cycles Hexer
2-door GTA Online cars removed from the Legendary Motorsport website:
- Lampadati Tigon
- Överflöd Imorgon
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Ocelot Locust
- Vysser Neo
- Enus Paragon R
- Annis S80RR
- Vapid Clique
- Schyster Deviant
- Enus Stafford
- Ocelot Swinger
- Pfister Comet SR
- Vapid Hustler
- Karin 190z
- Grotti GT500
- Lampadati Viseris
- Annis Savestra
- Übermacht SC1
- Coil Cyclone
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Ocelot XA-21
- Pegassi Torero
- Hijak Ruston
- Progen GP1
- BF Raptor
- Ocelot Lynx
- Emperor ETR1
- Progen Tyrus
- Vapid FMJ
- Annis RE-7B
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
- Pfister 811
- Bravado Verlierer
- Coil Brawler
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Dinka Jester
- Albany Alpha
- Truffade Z-Type
- Grotti Stinger GT
- Grotti Stinger
- Dewbauchee JB 700
- Grotti Cheetah
- Överflöd Entity XF
- Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Invetero Coquette
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Pegassi Infernus
- Obey 9F Cabrio
- Obey 9F
- Pfister Comet
- Pegassi Vacca
- Vapid Bullet
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Coil Voltic
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Benefactor Surano
List of 4-door cars removed from GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport website:
- Enus Stafford
- Übermacht Revolter
- Coil Raiden
- Benefactor XLS
- Albany Roosevelt Valor
- Albany Roosevelt
- Enus Cognoscenti 55
- Enus Cognoscenti
- Gallivanter Baller LE
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
- Dewbauchee Exemplar
- Enus Super Diamond
GTA Online bike that is no longer purchasable from the Legendary Motorsport website:
- Dinka Thruster
All Warstock Cache & Carry vehicles removed from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:
- Dinka Verus
- Mammoth Squaddie
- Declasse Lifeguard
- Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard
- Canis Mesa
- Vapid Liberator
Rockstar Games also hinted at removing more vehicles in the future to improve the shopping experience from the in-game websites.
