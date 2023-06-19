All 188 cars and vehicles removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is the latest major DLC update that added tons of new content for the players this summer, including cars, aircraft, missions, weapons, and more. However, apart from the new stuff, Rockstar removed many great vehicles the game had to offer. Over 180 sets of wheels have been made unavailable for purchase from the in-game website with the update’s release.

This article will share every single car removed from the GTA Online multiplayer game.

List of GTA Online cars and vehicles removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games always try new things with every major DLC update. While the San Andreas Mercenaries introduced many of the best gameplay improvements, removing so many GTA Online cars was unexpected.

Here’s a complete list of cars and vehicles removed from GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

2-door vehicles removed from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Übermacht Zion Classic

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Weeny Issi Sport

Declasse Vamos

Karin Futo

Imponte Ruiner

Chariot Romero Hearse

Bollokan Prairie

Lampadati Michelli GT

Vulcar Fagaloa

Albany Hermes

Vapid Retinue

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Massacro (Racecar)

Dinka Jester (Racecar)

Lampadati Pigalle

Vapid Blade

Cheval Picador

Ocelot F620

Schyster Fusilade

Maibatsu Penumbra

Übermacht Sentinel

Bravado Rat-Loader

Benefactor Schwartzer

Übermacht Zion Cabrio

Übermacht Zion

Bravado Gauntlet

Declasse Vigero

Weeny Issi

4-Door vehicles removed from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

Canis Seminole Frontier

Weeny Dynasty

Declasse Tulip

Karin BeeJay XL

Fathom FQ 2

Benefactor Serrano

Emperor Habanero

RUNE Cheburek

Benefactor Streiter

Albany Fränken Stange

Ocelot Jackal

Übermacht Oracle XS

Benefactor Schafter

Cheval Surge

Vulcar Warrener

Dundreary Regina

Bravado Buffalo

Bravado Buffalo S

Obey Tailgater

Declasse Asea

Declasse Granger

Vulcar Ingot

Karin Intruder

Vapid Minivan

Premier

Vapid Radius

Vapid Stanier

Zirconium Stratum

Albany Washington

Karin Asterope

Cheval Fugitive

Karin Dilettante

Off-road vehicles in GTA Online that are no longer available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

Annis Hellion

Vapid Riata

Canis Seminole

Declasse Rancher XL

BF Bifta

Canis Kalahari

Karin Rebel (Clean)

Karin Rebel (Rusty)

Vapid Sandking SWB

Canis Bodhi

BF Dune Buggy

BF Injection

All luxury vehicles that cannot be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website anymore:

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Mammoth Patriot

Vapid Contender

Dundreary Landstalker

Bravado Gresley

Gallivanter Baller

Albany Cavalcade (2nd generation)

Albany Cavalcade

Obey Rocoto

Lampadati Felon GT

Lampadati Felon

Übermacht Oracle

List of motorcycles that have been removed from the game for purchase in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Western Motorcycle Company Wolfsbane

Pegassi Esskey

Liberty City Cycles Sanctus

Liberty City Cycles Avarus

Western Motorcycle Company Zombie Bobber

Western Motorcycle Company Daemon (Biker’s one)

Western Rat Bike

Western Motorcycle Company Bagger

Pegassi Faggio Mod

Pegassi Faggio Sport

Western Motorcycle Company Cliffhanger

Dinka Enduro

Principe Nemesis

Shitzu Hakuchou

Liberty City Cycles Innovation

Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Pegassi Bati 801RR

Pegassi Ruffian

Shitzu Vader

Nagasaki Blazer

Shitzu PCJ-600

Maibatsu Sanchez (Both versions)

Principe Faggio

Dinka Akuma

Dinka Double T

Liberty City Cycles Hexer

2-door GTA Online cars removed from the Legendary Motorsport website:

Lampadati Tigon

Överflöd Imorgon

Pegassi Zorrusso

Ocelot Locust

Vysser Neo

Enus Paragon R

Annis S80RR

Vapid Clique

Schyster Deviant

Enus Stafford

Ocelot Swinger

Pfister Comet SR

Vapid Hustler

Karin 190z

Grotti GT500

Lampadati Viseris

Annis Savestra

Übermacht SC1

Coil Cyclone

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Ocelot XA-21

Pegassi Torero

Hijak Ruston

Progen GP1

BF Raptor

Ocelot Lynx

Emperor ETR1

Progen Tyrus

Vapid FMJ

Annis RE-7B

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Pfister 811

Bravado Verlierer

Coil Brawler

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Benefactor Stirling GT

Lampadati Furore GT

Dewbauchee Massacro

Dinka Jester

Albany Alpha

Truffade Z-Type

Grotti Stinger GT

Grotti Stinger

Dewbauchee JB 700

Grotti Cheetah

Överflöd Entity XF

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

Invetero Coquette

Benefactor Feltzer

Pegassi Infernus

Obey 9F Cabrio

Obey 9F

Pfister Comet

Pegassi Vacca

Vapid Bullet

Grotti Carbonizzare

Coil Voltic

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Benefactor Surano

List of 4-door cars removed from GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport website:

Enus Stafford

Übermacht Revolter

Coil Raiden

Benefactor XLS

Albany Roosevelt Valor

Albany Roosevelt

Enus Cognoscenti 55

Enus Cognoscenti

Gallivanter Baller LE

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Enus Super Diamond

GTA Online bike that is no longer purchasable from the Legendary Motorsport website:

Dinka Thruster

All Warstock Cache & Carry vehicles removed from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Dinka Verus

Mammoth Squaddie

Declasse Lifeguard

Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard

Canis Mesa

Vapid Liberator

Rockstar Games also hinted at removing more vehicles in the future to improve the shopping experience from the in-game websites.

