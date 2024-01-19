7 fastest motorcycles in GTA 5 Online in 2024, ranked according to their top speeds

GTA 5 Online offers a wide range of vehicles, with motorcycles being the preferred choice for many. While they are relatively dangerous because the rider is exposed to danger, motorcycles offer speed and the freedom to ride in almost every terrain, which makes them an excellent choice. However, picking the best one out of the lot can get confusing.

This is especially true for newbies who have just started the game and are not particularly aware of the vehicles in the game. While there are many reasons to choose a motorcycle, speed is one of the most important factors most players look for when purchasing one.

So, this article will list seven of the best motorcycles in Grand Theft Auto Online and rank them according to their top speeds for everyone's convenience.

Note: The ranking does not constitute the top speed of the vehicle after applying the HSW Performance Mods or using other exploits/gimmicks.

Ranking seven of the fastest motorcycles in GTA 5 Online

7) Shitzu Hakuchou

The Shitzu Hakuchou is one of the best motorcycles players can obtain in GTA Online. While it is no longer available for purchase, it does come in the weekly rotations. On top of that, players can also purchase a copy of the vehicle from others at the LS Car Meet.

The motorcycle can reach a top speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/h), and its design is based on the real-life Suzuki Hayabusa, making it one of the fan-favorite vehicles in the game.

When it was available at the in-game stores, the Shitzu Hakuchou cost $82,000 to purchase which is quite cheap for what it offers.

6) Pegassi Bati 801

Anyone who likes aggressive-looking motorcycles should obtain the Pegassi Bati 801. It is an amazing vehicle that offers good top speed as well as excellent acceleration in GTA Online.

Pegassi Bati 801 is capable of reaching a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), which is quite fast for a motorcycle that weighs 230 kg. However, this is not surprising since the motorcycle's design is based on the real-life Ducati 848.

Players will only need to spend a mere $15,000 to make this motorcycle their own. This is an excellent price for the speed, acceleration, and handling that this vehicle offers.

5) Nagasaki BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 is another outstanding motorcycle that players can obtain in GTA Online. Added to the game with the Cunning Stunts update in 2016, this vehicle also appeared in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

A top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) can be attained while riding the Nagasaki BF400. It is also a great option for players to go off-roading on a two-wheeler, as this motorcycle can traverse rough terrain quite easily.

Coming at a price tag of $95,000, the design of the Nagasaki BF400 is based on the real-life KTM Adventure, which is also where it gets the off-roading capabilities from.

4) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

Maibatsu Manchez Scout is another motorcycle on the list that is capable of tackling rough terrain with ease. It has a military look, attracting the masses to purchase it in-game.

On top of that, it can easily reach a top speed of 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h), which is quite fascinating considering Manchez Scout is primarily an off-roader. This dual capability gives it an edge over other motorcycles in the game.

Players will need to spend $225,000 to purchase this motorcycle. Rockstar Games took inspiration from the Armstrong MT500 and Kawasaki KLR 250 to design it.

3) Pegassi Oppressor

While most players relate the Oppressor motorcycles with griefers in GTA Online, it is undoubtedly one of the best motorcycles in the game simply because it can hover. It has a rocket boost that allows players to quickly accelerate and gain advantage over their opponents.

It can manage to reach a top speed of 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h) quite easily, making it a great choice for free roaming and for completing missions in the game.

However, it also comes with a whopping price tag of $2,750,000. Players can always wait for the GTA Online weekly update, where Rockstar might give a discount on the price.

2) Western Deathbike (Arena)

The Western Deathbike (Arena) is one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online, and its rocket boost undoubtedly helps achieve quick accelerations to zoom past others in the game.

While players cannot use this motorcycle in normal races, its top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h) is mind-blowing for normal usage in the game. On top of that, it is an armored vehicle in GTA Online, with the capability of withstanding three Homing Missiles.

However, players will first need to purchase the standard Western Gargoyle for $120,000 and then spend another $1,269,000 at the Arena Workshop to obtain this variant.

1) Western Reever

When it comes to fast motorcycles, the Western Reever is a name that every veteran player will take. It is a relatively new vehicle added to GTA Online in 2022 but has taken the crown from its predecessors.

Western Reever can easily reach a top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h), which also makes it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. Combined with its excellent acceleration, players will need to drive skillfully to not get thrown around.

The motorcycle also costs $1,900,000, which is quite reasonable for everything it offers. Based on the real-life ARCH Method 143, the Wester Reever is one of the best choices for races, Time Trials, and general driving in the game.

Notably, the GTA Online Western Powersurge is available as a Podium Vehicle during the ongoing weekly update. It is also a good vehicle that players can try their hand on.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like to ride motorcycles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes