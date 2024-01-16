5 best armored GTA Online vehicles added in the last 5 years

Among the plethora of vehicles in GTA Online, most players prefer the armored selections. This is mainly due to the sheer number of griefers and campers riding the Oppressor or using overpowered weapons to incite chaos. While regular cars cannot handle a lot of explosives, armored ones offer good protection in these conditions.

While veteran players already own some armored vehicles in the game, newbies often struggle to pick a good option. This is a common issue, and hence, this article will list five of the best vehicles in this category.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

5 best armored vehicles in GTA Online that were added over the years

1) Obey Omnis e-GT

Players seeking something sporty that offers great protection against bullets and explosives should purchase the Obey Omnis e-GT. An Armored Sports car, its design is based on the real-life Audi e-Tron GT.

While Obey Omnis e-GT can only reach a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h), it is tightly enclosed with enough armor to tank 12 Homing Missiles. Furthermore, the car is compatible with the Imani Tech Upgrade, which allows players to install Missile Lock-On Jammer and get extra armor for protection.

Released in 2022, this car costs $1,795,000, and one can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport store. Below is a list of the number of explosives it can tank before blowing up:

Homing/Oppressor Missiles - 12

RPG/Grenade/Sticky Bomb - 12

12 Explosive Rounds (Heavy Sniper Mk II) - 28

28 Tank Cannon - 6

6 Anti-Aircraft 20 mm Flak Cannon - 2

2) Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

The Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab) is the perfect choice for anyone vying for complete protection. While this vehicle lacks the top speed to outrun most competitors in the game, it has enough armor to withstand any kind of barrage.

Players can reach a top speed of 89.25 mph (143.63 km/h) after upgrading this truck, and its design is based on the real-life MAN TGS 26.480 6x6 Expedition Truck and MIDS 8815.

Thos interested are advised to complete the "First Dose" missions to obtain this vehicle for free. Alternatively, they can spend $1,450,000 to purchase it from the in-game store. Below is a list of the number of explosives it can tank:

Homing/Oppressor Missiles - 48

RPG/Grenade/Sticky Bomb - 48

48 Explosive Rounds (Heavy Sniper Mk II) - 115

115 Tank Cannon - 25

25 Anti-Aircraft 20 mm Flak Cannon - 11

3) Bravado Buffalo EVX

Bravado Buffalo EVX is an Armored Muscle Car in GTA Online that can not only use the Imani Tech upgrade but also install the HSW Performance Mods — only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This means it offers both protection as well as speed.

With a base top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) — which can be boosted to a stunning 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h) with mods — the Bravado Buffalo EVX is also one of the fastest HSW cars in GTA Online. Its design is based on the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

Players must spend over $2,140,000 to acquire and equip this car with Imani and armor upgrades that protect against explosives. Below is a list of the total number of explosives it can tank:

Homing/Oppressor Missiles - 12

RPG/Grenade/Sticky Bomb - 12

12 Explosive Rounds (Heavy Sniper Mk II) - 28

28 Tank Cannon - 6

6 Anti-Aircraft 20 mm Flak Cannon - 2

4) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is not just an offroading expert but also offers great protection against griefers in the public GTA Online lobbies. All players need to do is install the Imani Tech Upgrade and get the Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra armor plating.

This is another reason players should get an Agency in GTA Online, as it unlocks the special Armory that offers upgrades on select vehicles. Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, being big and heavy, can only reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h).

However, players must spend $1,710,000 to purchase it from the in-game store. It is also based on the real-life Hummer H1 SUV, which leads to an imposing size and design. Here are the number of explosives required to blow this beast up:

Homing/Oppressor Missiles - 12

RPG/Grenade/Sticky Bomb - 4

4 Explosive Rounds (Heavy Sniper Mk II) - 10

10 Tank Cannon - 2

2 Anti-Aircraft 20 mm Flak Cannon - 1

5) Ocelot Virtue

Those looking to ride across Los Santos in style without compromising protection should purchase the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online. This Super Car can be driven around the map without fearing random griefers, as players can equip it with the Imani Tech Upgrade.

Ocelot Virtue can also reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) with ease, and its design is based on the real-life Lotus Evija. While not the fastest car in GTA Online, its extra armor plating ensures the driver's safety.

One can obtain this car for free by completing the "First Dose" and "Last Dose" missions. Alternatively, they can purchase it for a whopping $2,980,000. These are the number of explosives it takes to blow up Ocelot Virtue:

Homing/Oppressor Missiles - 12

RPG/Grenade/Sticky Bomb - 12

12 Explosive Rounds (Heavy Sniper Mk II) - 28

28 Tank Cannon - 6

6 Anti-Aircraft 20 mm Flak Cannon - 2

Fans have requested Rockstar Games to add some new vehicles to GTA Online before Grand Theft Auto 6 rolls out.

