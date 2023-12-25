5 fastest HSW cars in GTA Online after The Chop Shop update, ranked

GTA Online's latest update, The Chop Shop, is a vehicle-centric DLC that focuses on stealing expensive cars via a new Salvage Yard property. Several new vehicles have been added to the title as part of this update, and some of these can be modified at Hao's Special Works (HSW). It must be noted that these modifications are exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of the game, which was only released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Here's an updated list of HSW cars in GTA Online, ranked by top speed, after The Chop Shop update. The list has been sorted in increasing order of speed, and it doesn't consider the Hakuchou Drag Bike (157.5 mph), the only HSW motorcycle.

Note: The top speeds were measured by GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322.

Top 5 fastest HSW cars in GTA Online after Chop Shop update

5) Karin S95

Top speed (HSW) — 155.5 mph

The Karin S95 is a two-door sports coupe that is clearly based on the iconic Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ. It costs $1,995,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, but returning players who migrated from PS4 or Xbox One can get it for free. Unlike some other free vehicles, however, this offer is only applicable once.

The HSW conversion for the S95 costs $525,000 and results in a 40 mph increase in the vehicle's top speed. The car handles exceptionally well despite its high speed, and as a modern tuner, it's also quite good for drifting. The tail end does have a tendency to spin out when turning at high speeds, but a capable driver should have no issue in managing it.

4) Benefactor Stirling GT

Top speed (HSW) — 156.8 mph

The Benefactor Stirling GT stands out in this list for two reasons. It's a classic car, as the design is based on the famous Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, with design inspiration borrowed from the SLR variants. Another reason is that the car cannot be bought from the in-game stores anymore, as Rockstar has removed it.

Previously, GTA Online players could buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $975,000. Car collectors who want this car now will have to wait until it's added to any of the following — Premium Deluxe Motorsport, Luxury Autos, LS Car Meet Prize Ride & Test Rides, the Casino, or The Vinewood Car Club. Another way to acquire it is by copying another player's vehicle at the LS Car Meet, a feature that was added with The Chop Shop DLC.

The Stirling GT is extremely responsive and handles quite well, even at high speeds. Its acceleration is also quite high, and the HSW upgrades, which cost $900,000, increase its top speed by around 45 mph.

3) Declasse Vigero ZX

Top speed (HSW) — 157.5 mph

The Vigero ZX is a two-door muscle car in GTA Online based mainly on the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It handles like an automobile of this category, and as a result, it has extremely quick acceleration but is less responsive than the other cars on this list. However, it's not as unwieldy as some other cars of its kind and can be quite manageable at turns as long as players apply the brakes at the right time.

The Vigero ZX can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000. The HSW performance upgrade costs $550,000 and increases the top speed by over 30 mph.

2) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Top speed (HSW) — 158 mph

The Vigero ZX Convertible in GTA Online is the convertible variant of the regular Vigero ZX. As such, its performance is nearly identical to the regular version, except that it's faster by a meager 0.5 mph when upgraded at Hao's Special Works.

This makes sense as the hardtop variant of the car (the regular Vigero ZX) should realistically be a bit heavier. The Vigero ZX Convertible comes at a higher price tag of $2,295,000, but the HSW conversion cost is the same as the regular model. This is the most recent car on this list, as it was added alongside the The Chop Shop update for GTA Online.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Top speed (HSW) — 168.5 mph

The Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online is a sports coupe based on several different Ferrari models, with the Roma and the Purosangue being the major inspirations. Apart from being the fastest HSW vehicle in GTA Online, it's also the most expensive car on this list, priced at $2,380,000 in Legendary Motorsport.

The HSW conversion is also quite expensive, costing $1,418,000. The HSW upgrade increases its speed by over 36 mph, but it's quite fast even without the upgrades. Despite its speed, the car can be quite unwieldy, but there are some other advantages that make it desirable.

The Stinger TT can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades in GTA Online, which costs an additional $500,000 but adds armor plating and a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

