5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online, ranked according to lap times (November 2023)

GTA Online has a lot of the fastest cars in its huge catalog of vehicles that gamers can drive around Blaine County and Los Santos. However, muscle cars have their own fan base, and Rockstar Games put a variety of such vehicles into the game as well. These are generally considered high-performance rides equipped with powerful engines and boxy shapes.

That being said, this article shares five of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online ranked based on quickest lap times. The below-mentioned list also contains data from famous analyst Broughy1322 to have a better understanding of each vehicle’s performance.

BF Weevil Custom and a few others are 5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online (November 2023)

5) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is one of the newest additions to GTA Online vehicles thanks to the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is a two-door muscle electric car, the design of which resembles that of a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

Despite running on a battery, the Buffalo EVX performs exceptionally well in the muscle category. The vehicle can complete one lap in just 1:06.132, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. You can also install Imani-Tech upgrades to it, such as a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which enhances its defensive capabilities.

The Buffalo EVX can be purchased for $2,140,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a 2-seater muscle car in GTA Online that debuted in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R.

On the performance front, the Dominator ASP runs on a V8-like engine with a large supercharger. This gives it ample power to complete one lap in just 1:05.732. The vehicle also possesses excellent acceleration and the best cornering ability in the entire muscle vehicle class.

You can get the Dominator ASP from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,775,000 - $1,331,250.

3) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is also a 2-seater compact muscle hot-rod that was added to Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It resembles the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod.

The Weevil Custom is quite popular among the fanbase due to its high performance. The vehicle possesses a single-cam Flat-4 engine powerful enough to reach a staggering top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h). It also completes one lap in an average time of 1:05.365, making it better than the standard variant.

You can convert a normal Weevil into this custom variant at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.

2) Vapid Imperator (Apocalypse)

The Vapid Imperator (Apocalypse) is a 2-door 2-seater custom muscle vehicle in GTA Online, the design of which is based on the real-life 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT. It debuted in 2018 as part of the Arena War update.

Like most of the cars in the game, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine customizable with a supercharger. It possesses an excellent acceleration that allows it to complete one lap in just 1:05.189, making it a bit quicker than the BF Weevil Custom mentioned above. Being an Arena vehicle, you can install several mods and weapons, making it a force to be reckoned with.

The Imperator (Apocalypse) is available from Arena War for a price of $2,284,940 - $1,718,000.

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a 4-door civilian muscle car that debuted in Los Santos with 2021’s The Contract update. A 2015-present Dodge Charger (LD) seems to be an inspiration behind its design.

When it comes to performance, the Buffalo STX is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online in the muscle category. The vehicle can complete one lap in the quickest time of 1:03.463, which is very impressive for a car like this.

You can buy the Buffalo STX for $2,150,000 - $1,612,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

While GTA 6 leaks didn’t reveal the type of cars the upcoming game will feature, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar brings forward some of the aforementioned muscle cars in the rumored Vice City.

Poll : Do you own any of the aforementioned GTA Online vehicles? Yes, of course! Not yet 1 votes