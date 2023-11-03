5 best cars to acquire in GTA Online this week (November 3 to 8)

GTA Online’s latest weekly update is out now, and Rockstar is giving heavy discounts on some of the best cars in the game. This allows players to grab a new set of wheels and save much of their hard-earned money. From now until November 8, 2023, motorheads can purchase rides at up to 50% discount from the likes of Penaud, Coil, Bravado, Enus, and Dewbauchee.

This article shares all five of the best cars in GTA Online currently available on sale throughout the week. The list below also contains data analyzed by famous creator Broughy1322, giving much-needed information about each of them.

List of 5 best GTA Online cars that players must collect (before November 9)

1) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a 2-seater civilian coupe featured in the Super class of the game. Rockstar Games added the car in 2021 as part of The Contract update. The vehicle’s overall design is based on the real-life 2020 Aston Martin Victor.

On the performance front, the Champion seems to be powered by a W12-like engine, allowing it to reach a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h), which is pretty decent. It is also one of the GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles, which gives players the freedom to install extra modifications like Missile Lock-On Jammer or Remote Control Unit.

Players can get the car at a staggering 40% discounted price of $2,250,000 - $1,687,500 from Luxury Autos Showroom after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

2) Penaud La Coureuse

Next on the list is the Penaud La Coureuse, a 2-door electric sports car in GTA Online that was added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. Judging by its visuals, the vehicle seems to have taken direct inspiration from the Renault R5 Turbo 3E (2022).

Like the Western Powersurge, the La Coureuse seems to run on a large battery cell. However, this one has a 4-speed transmission in an RWD layout. This electric car is capable of reaching a top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h) and completing one lap in an average of 1:00.811, which is pretty quick.

The Penaud La Coureuse is available at a 30% discounted price of $1,393,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Coil Voltic

The Coil Voltic is a 2-seater all-electric sports car classified as a supercar in GTA Online. Its appearance is based on the real-life Lotus Elise as well as the 2008-2012 Tesla Roadster.

When it comes to performance, it also runs on an electric engine capable of pushing a top speed of 106.00 mph (170.59 km/h). While the top speed is a bit disappointing for many, the acceleration is where the car really shines. Players can also expect sharp and responsive handling when driving the vehicle.

Coil Voltic is purchasable at a whopping 50% discounted price of $75,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Bravado Youga Classic

The Bravado Youga Classic is a 4-seater full-size civilian but vintage van featured in the game since the 2016 Bikers update. The vehicle is primarily inspired by the real-life 1969-1974 Ford Econoline.

On the performance front, the Youga Classic’s single-cam Inline-4 engine allows it to reach a maximum speed of 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h), which is pretty decent. However, players can make the van look like the Mystery Machine from the Scooby-Doo franchise by applying the “Surf’s Up” livery to it.

The vehicle is available at a staggering 50% discounted price of $97,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Enus Jubilee

The Enus Jubilee is a 4-seater luxury SUV in GTA Online that debuted in 2021 with The Contract update. The car is based on the real-life Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as evident by its design.

With a V-style engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox, the Jubilee can reach a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:08.101. Like the other Imani-Tech vehicles on the list, it can also be equipped with extra modifications like the Missile Lock-On Jammer, making it a valuable SUV in the game.

The Jubilee can be purchased for a 40% discounted price of $990,000 - $742,500 from the Luxury Autos Showroom.

While there’s no confirmed GTA 6 release date in sight, players can collect all of the aforementioned vehicles and wreak havoc in Los Santos.

Poll : Will you buy any of the aformentioned cars in GTA Online this week? Yes Not at all 0 votes