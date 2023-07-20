Penaud La Coureuse finally debuts in GTA Online: Performance, price, and more

GTA Online received this week’s update on July 20, and Rockstar Games has added a brand new sports car as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed vehicles: the Penaud La Coureuse. This two-seater electric compact hatchback is now available for purchase on this title's Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $1,990,000. This is also the first time Penaud has manufactured a French car.

The best part about today’s addition is that it's not a limited-time vehicle, giving players plenty of time to decide before investing in it.

Penaud La Coureuse is the new GTA Online drip-feed car added with the latest update

GTA Online's weekly update went live a couple of hours ago, and the new Penaud La Coureuse has made its much-awaited debut in Los Santos. Both beginners and veterans have a chance to try this new electric sports car without worrying about availability.

The drip-feed vehicle is heavily inspired by the Renault R5 Turbo 3E (2022), with some elements taken from these real-life vehicles:

Legend Automobile Turbo 3

Renault 5 Turbo

On the performance front, it appears to be powered by a battery cell. This allows it to complete a lap in just 1:00.811, which is the seventh fastest for a sports car. This makes it competitive with other second-tier cars such as the HSW Banshee, Sterling, Itali RSX, and Ocelot Pariah.

The Penaud La Coureuse also has an off-road traction loss of 0.35, which is pretty impressive and allows players to use it in unrestricted Rally Cross or Rally Races. Drivers can experience great traction when taking corners with this electric vehicle thanks to its excellent handling and somewhat heavy weight compared to other electric cars in this game.

Despite having a top speed of only 114.5 mph (184.3 km/h), owners can push this automobile to its limit by installing HSW Performance Upgrades. This allows the Penaud La Coureuse to reach a staggering speed of 142.5 mph (229.3 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:56.139, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



It’s also Imani Tech and HSW eligible, available now from Legendary Motorsport, and free for GTA+ Members to claim through August 16: pic.twitter.com/fWrsi6ljHY The new Penaud La Coureuse — a sports car from the ‘70s that has undergone an electric-age overhaul.It’s also Imani Tech and HSW eligible, available now from Legendary Motorsport, and free for GTA+ Members to claim through August 16: rsg.ms/58c34d8

This ride is also available as one of the GTA Plus July benefits, allowing subscribers to get the electric car for free this month, along with other exciting perks. These bonuses are available till August 16, 2023.