GTA+ membership benefits and rewards released for July 2023

Rockstar Games has revealed a brand new set of GTA+ benefits that will be available from July 20 to August 17, 2023. These consist of bonus payouts on Hotring Circuit Races, Special Vehicle Races, Open Wheel Races, and many other in-game challenges and multiplayer modes. Additionally, Plus subscribers can claim the all-new Penaud La Coureuse for free along with various other rides at significant discounts.
GTA + is an exclusive subscription service available only to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players for a monthly fee of $5.99, with its perks being rotated monthly.
Free Penaud La Coureuse, bonus payouts on in-game races, and several other GTA+ membership benefits released for July 2023
GTA+ members can get the brand new San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed vehicle, Penaud La Coureuse, free of cost from the Legendary Motorsport website. This electric sports car was added with the latest GTA Online weekly update and is available on all platforms. However, non-Plus users will have to pay $1,990,000 for it.
Additionally, Plus members can equip their Auto Shops with a free Car Lift this month, which usually costs $650,000. They are also being given the following bonus rewards:
- Hotring Circuit Races - 4.5x money and RP (1.5x from July 27, 2023)
- Special Vehicle Races - 4.5x money and RP (1.5x from July 27, 2023)
- Open Wheel Races - 4.5x money and RP (1.5x from July 27, 2023)
- Exotic Exports - 2x money and RP
- Junk Energy Time Trials - 1.5x money and RP
- Stunt Races - 1.5x money and RP
- Issi Classic Races - 1.5x money and RP
- Air and Land Races - 1.5x money and RP
Free clothing items consisting of the Manor Surano Jacket, Santo Capra x Manor Chinos, and the Santo Capra x Manor Chore Work Jacket are being given to the subscribers as well.
Vinewood Car Club vehicles and other discounts
Plus subscribers can head to the Vinewood Car Club this month to test drive and purchase the following vehicles:
- Imponte Arbiter GT
- Coil Cyclone II
- Vapid Clique Wagon
- Declasse Walton L35
- Dewbauchee Champion
- Grotti Furia
- Ocelot Locust
- Pegassi Toreador
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
- Penaud La Coureuse
They also get a 50% discount on the following in-game commodities:
- HSW vehicles
- HSW upgrades
- Obey 10F Widebody
- BF Weevil Custom
- Brioso 300 Widebody
- Sentinel Custom Widebody
Some of these cars might also return in the sequel, GTA 6, whose gameplay footage was leaked in September 2022.
Apart from the aforementioned benefits, members will also get access to permanent perks, such as exclusive Taxi services, free CEO/VIP abilities, and free vehicle requests.
You can also get the Vulcar Warrener HKR, this week's Online Podium car, by spinning Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel.
