Rockstar surprises everyone by revealing The Vinewood Car Club for GTA+ members

Rockstar Games surprised GTA fans once again today by announcing the brand new The Vinewood Car Club for GTA+ members. In the latest Newswire post of June 9, 2023, the developer shared the new feature coming this June 13, 2023, for the subscribers. It will be a part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online.

This new addition will allow the members to access a curated stock of select vehicles and many more exciting perks that come with it.

The Vinewood Car Club is opening in Los Santos as part of GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: Introducing The Vinewood Car Club, a members-only destination and the inaugural offering from The Vinewood Club.GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: rsg.ms/bc17333 Introducing The Vinewood Car Club, a members-only destination and the inaugural offering from The Vinewood Club.GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: rsg.ms/bc17333 https://t.co/LFTqU4xPUq

As can be seen in the above-mentioned Twitter post, Rockstar Games shared details about the brand new The Vinewood Club coming to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update DLC. This upcoming premium service is exclusively made for GTA+ members on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Starting June 13, 2023, players will be able to visit the location and access a variety of vehicles to test drive, order, and use in Freemode. Every ride available in the warehouse will be available at an exclusive 20% or more discount. Moreover, the subscribers will also be able to claim a complimentary vehicle from The Vinewood Car Club every month.

All of those vehicles will be available to use for free of cost in Freemode, giving an extra perk to the members. They can simply drive any of the rides out of the Car Club or order them from the Interaction Menu.

Non-members can also visit the place and check the curated stock of vehicles anytime they want.

Rockstar also promised to bring more expansions to The Vinewood Club in future GTA Online updates.

Fans react to the announcement of The Vinewood Club

Many fans expressed their thoughts about the upcoming The Vinewood Club as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries. Here are some of the best reactions to the new membership feature:

Rob @ROBHADDReal 🤩 @RockstarGames Well this was unexpected, absolutely love the direction of this @RockstarGames Well this was unexpected, absolutely love the direction of this 👀🤩

While many fans are excited about it, some expressed their disappointment and frustration:

AEIDOLONE @aeidolone @RockstarGames So you pay real money to have a few percent discount on cars and/or to be able to test drive them for a couple of minutes? What a deal, bro. @RockstarGames So you pay real money to have a few percent discount on cars and/or to be able to test drive them for a couple of minutes? What a deal, bro. 😂

It's almost as if you WANT to create ill-will so people will stop playing. @TezFunz2 Big, huge, NOPE! You're pulling older cars just to put access to them behind a paywall. Your corporate greed is just gross. Gross gross gross.It's almost as if you WANT to create ill-will so people will stop playing. @RockstarGames @TezFunz2 Big, huge, NOPE! You're pulling older cars just to put access to them behind a paywall. Your corporate greed is just gross. Gross gross gross.It's almost as if you WANT to create ill-will so people will stop playing.

Subie @Subie_King_ @RockstarGames So it's basically like the LS car meet for GTA+ members? Nah, I'm good. @RockstarGames So it's basically like the LS car meet for GTA+ members? Nah, I'm good.

Dario612 @dariop612 @RockstarGames Sooo, that's why you are removing access to cars and content, from in game websites... . @RockstarGames Sooo, that's why you are removing access to cars and content, from in game websites... .

It’s safe to say that nobody expected something like this; however, it seems that Rockstar is going to heavily push for the service in 2023 and beyond. It won't be surprising if some of these perks get carried forward to the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

