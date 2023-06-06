New GTA 6 leak allegedly discloses never-before-seen vehicle system

A new GTA 6 leak by @Matheusbr9895_ indicates that the upcoming game will have a much greater level of personalization in its vehicles. The rumor is vague, but the leaker claims every car will have "a life of its own." It's worth noting that these types of leaks can be wrong, especially since the leaker doesn't have a perfect track record.

Nonetheless, many gamers are desperate for any type of news on the oncoming entry, and there's a chance that some text leaks could be telling the truth. If nothing else, the following leak should serve as an interesting time capsule regarding one of many rumors players read before Rockstar Games revealed a GTA 6 trailer.

GTA 6 leak suggests that the upcoming game's vehicles will have a history and distinct character

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Todo o time da criação até a personificação de veículos da franquia Grand Theft Auto nunca decepcionou a base de fãs. Adaptando veículos que conduz com estilo [...]



Atualmente eles estão dedicando a criar ferramentas inerentes para que cada veículo tenha uma vida própria. Todo o time da criação até a personificação de veículos da franquia Grand Theft Auto nunca decepcionou a base de fãs. Adaptando veículos que conduz com estilo [...]Atualmente eles estão dedicando a criar ferramentas inerentes para que cada veículo tenha uma vida própria. https://t.co/Brrt9pAvAY

Twitter's auto-translate feature reveals that the leaker states:

"The entire team from creating to personifying vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has never let the fan base down. Adapting vehicles you drive with style and [...] Currently they are dedicating to creating inherent tools so that each vehicle has a life of its own."

Although it doesn't explicitly mention GTA 6 by name, the leaker (@Matheusbr9895_) has a history of spreading leaks about this game. Thus, it's easy to deduce that he's implying Rockstar Games is creating tools to make every vehicle feel more personalized as of right now. Such a feature could also be for GTA Online since the leak isn't too specific.

The video shown in this tweet isn't from GTA 6 but just a generic GIF. @Matheusbr9895_ follows it up with the following tweet.

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ O que podemos ver a seguir?



Cada veículo terá seu comportamento, história, um personagem distinto, sua expectativa de utilidade Do novo até a sua degradação!



Eles como sempre, continuam comprometidos em favorecer uma experiência única, que realmente excedam vossas expectativas! O que podemos ver a seguir?Cada veículo terá seu comportamento, história, um personagem distinto, sua expectativa de utilidade Do novo até a sua degradação!Eles como sempre, continuam comprometidos em favorecer uma experiência única, que realmente excedam vossas expectativas!

Twitter's auto-translate feature reveals that he's saying the following:

"What can we see next? Each vehicle will have its behavior, history, a distinct character, its usefulness expectation From new to its degradation! They, as always, remain committed to providing a unique experience that truly exceeds your expectations!"

The leaker hypes up Grand Theft Auto 6's vehicles feeling unique in a rather vague manner once again. This leak makes it seem like every individual car will have a unique behavior and history, which would be more realistic than how all non-modded vehicles tend to behave.

Note: This leaker made claims in 2022 that GTA Online would get a map expansion for the summer update (Criminal Enterprises). That didn't happen, so gamers shouldn't blindly believe that these GTA 6 leaks will be true.

Other related GTA 6 leaks

Some of the videos released on September 18, 2022, show that various parts of a car's interior are adjustable. Unlike the aforementioned text leaks, the videos show proof that there was a point in development where such adjustments existed. The full detail of how much can be changed in a car's interior is yet to be fully explored since there haven't been any gameplay leaks since then.

Unfortunately, those original gameplay videos cannot be shown here due to DMCA. Anybody interested in seeing those clips can easily look them up on social media sites like YouTube.

