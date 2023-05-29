GTA 6 budget: Estimated cost of the next Grand Theft Auto game explored

While GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games in recent times, its budget has become one of the major sources of curiosity for fans. Although Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-two Interactive, are yet to officially disclose the game's development cost, many insiders and data leakers have given some estimated values over time, which baffled the player base.

The upcoming game is expected to be one of the most ambitious projects of the gaming studio to date. The developers are reportedly working hard to provide a unique and refined experience. However, considering the estimated production cost is billions, many people find it hard to believe. This article briefly discusses GTA 6's rumored budget and why it is so expensive.

GTA 6 is rumored to become the most expensive video game title ever made

Dexerto Gaming @DexertoGaming GTA 6 is set to be the most expensive game of all time, costing between $1-2 billion GTA 6 is set to be the most expensive game of all time, costing between $1-2 billion https://t.co/wv8cxWiyt5

Currently, the rumored budget for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is between $1 and $2 billion. On May 9, 2023, Dexerto Gaming disclosed the amount leaving players in shock. The media outlet called it the "most expensive game of all time."

While fans already expect a bigger game than GTA 5 in the next interaction, the notorious September 2022 leaks also showed the game to some extent. The essence of Vice City has been improved with HD textures, realistic lighting, and reflections. Even the sky looks more natural than in the most recent game.

These enhancements take a long time to develop, and Rockstar Games has to spend money on advanced technologies to achieve such realism. Furthermore, the gaming studio is known for its attention to detail, which helps its games stand out. For example, Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay includes many elements that, while not required for missions, add to the realism of the in-game world.

GTA 6 budget breakdown

While Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not commented on the rumored budget, many fans have devised theories to justify the massive sum. According to a video posted by INTER, a well-known gaming YouTuber, on May 3, 2023, the estimated production cost of GTA 6 is around $250 million.

However, the American gaming studio is well-known for heavily promoting its products in unexpected ways. The YouTuber stated that the remaining budget would be spent on marketing, promotion, and other expenses.

Inclusion of popular personalities

SanInPlay @DjSan_ The American producer, composer, and rapper Timbaland is involved with Rockstar Games in the dev of GTA 6. The producer is not only responsible for curating music for the game's radio stations but also for producing exclusive tracks and sounds that will be used in GTA 6! #GTA6 The American producer, composer, and rapper Timbaland is involved with Rockstar Games in the dev of GTA 6. The producer is not only responsible for curating music for the game's radio stations but also for producing exclusive tracks and sounds that will be used in GTA 6! #GTA6 https://t.co/DvgTCv4h0n

A few days ago, on May 15, 2023, SanInPlay (Twitter/@DjSan_), a well-known insider, tweeted that Rockstar is collaborating with Timbaland, a renowned American record producer, to create exclusive tracks for GTA 6 gameplay.

Although they did not mention anything about the budget, it is plausible that hiring such a popular personality would be expensive, which would eventually increase the development cost.

